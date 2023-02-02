Disability Advocacy Day Planned for March 1 at South Carolina Statehouse

Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina Partnership of Disability Organizations (SCPDO) is hosting the 34th Annual Disability Advocacy Day on the north grounds at the South Carolina Statehouse on March 1, 2023. The event will include an awareness walk, meetings with representatives, rally and speeches from community partners, member organizations, self-advocates, family members, caregivers and special guests.

Disability Advocacy Day will be on March 1, 2023 at the SC Statehouse north grounds. Photo by Courtesy of SCPDO

The SCPDO represents more than 500,000 people with lifelong disabilities and their families in South Carolina. Disability Advocacy Day is an event focused on connecting disability advocates with their legislators to talk about the policy issues and concerns that impact people with disabilities in our state.

​The goal is to educate policymakers about how state government services and policies can be improved, expanded, or strengthened on behalf of people with disabilities. SCPDO believes that it is important for the policymakers of South Carolina to hear the voices of people with disabilities and their families throughout this event. Disability Advocacy Day also provides an opportunity for advocates, self-advocates, caregivers and family members to learn about the legislative process and how to get involved in disability advocacy efforts.

The event that is meant to educate and empower South Carolinians with disabilities, their family members and other community allies to come together on a single day to advocate on social and policy issues that impact the lives of people with disabilities.

No pre-registration is needed for Disability Advocacy Day, simply sign in at the event. Visit www.scpdo.org for more information.

About SCPDO

SCPDO is a coalition of organizations representing autism, brain injury, spinal cord injury, intellectual and related disabilities. Their aim is to assure self-determination, independence, empowerment, integration and inclusion of all children and adults with severe, lifelong disabilities in all aspects of society.