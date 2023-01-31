WonderWorks Offering Sensory Day in February

WonderWorks of Myrtle Beach, SC, will be holding a Sensory Day event on February 5, 2023 from 10:30 am to 3 pm. Photo by Courtesy or WonderWorks

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - The Sensory Day at WonderWorks will be from 10:30 AM - 3 PM on February 5, 2023, WonderWorks’ exhibits will be altered to provide limited stimulation for guests with special needs. The music in the facility will be lowered, loud exhibits will not be operational, and our inversion tunnel will be stopped, creating a safe environment for everyone to enjoy the facility without feeling overwhelmed.

Families can explore Professor Wonder's Upside-Down Laboratory and numerous fun hands-on Wonder Zone exhibits including:

Extreme Weather Zone: Become a human lightning rod as you place your hand through the mesh, steel armor glove and watch while the Tesla Coil emits 100,000 volts; experience category 1 hurricane-force winds of 80+ mph; or feel the chilling effects of 28°F water.

Physical Challenge Zone: Lie in a bed of nails, create giant bubbles and multiply your strength using physics.

LIght and Sound Zone: Create music on a grand scale, capture your shadow and bust a move.

Space Discovery Zone: Train like an astronaut, don a space suit and get ready for launch.

Imagination Lab: Make a bright masterpiece, dig in an augmented reality sandbox and gear up your brain.

Wonder Art Gallery: Trick your mind and eyes with illusion art and Dr. Seuss's unorthodox taxidermy.

The facility also has a glow-in-the-dark ropes course that is 36 feet tall and made up of 28 challenging obstacles composed of suspension bridges, swinging beams, lily pads and more. Visitors can also try out laser tag, virtual 3D theater and 1,000-foot zipline.

Parents, caretakers, family and children can visit for just $15 per person during this event. Tickets can be purchased at the front desk. For more information, visit https://www.wonderworksonline.com/myrtle-beach/.