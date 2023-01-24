Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11

Cupid’s Chase is a fun way for us to come together each year and raise awareness for our services.

Columbia, South Carolina – On Saturday, February 11, 2023, Community Options will host its annual Cupid’s Chase 5k event in support of people with disabilities. The 5k will be held in three cities across South Carolina and will all begin at 10:00 am.

Cupid's Chase 5K Race Locations:

Charleston: James Island County Park

Columbia: Maxcy Gregg Park

Greenville: Conestee Park

Community Options supports 5,000 people with disabilities nationally, including nearly 400 people across South Carolina. Last year, more than 4,500 runners participated in 5k race events across the country.

“Cupid’s Chase is a fun way for us to come together each year and raise awareness for our services,” said Lindsey Daniel, Community Options South Carolina State Director. “I’m excited to host our 15th annual race and introduce our service and advocate for people with disabilities.”

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, runners can select a white “Available” or red “Unavailable” T-shirt. All runners will also receive a Cupid’s Chase medal, gift bag, and refreshments. Registration is $35

The 5K Cupid's Chase fundraising event will happen on February. 11, 2023 in three locations across South Carolina. Photo by Courtesy of Community Options

Registration is open online at https://www.comop.org/cupidschase/

About Community Options, Inc.:

For over 33 years, Community Options has developed housing and employment programs for people with disabilities, serving thousands through over 50 offices across 11 states. Community Options provides advocacy assistance to empower people with disabilities because all people – regardless of ability level – should live and work in the community with dignity, choice, and self-determination.

For more information, please visit the Community Options website at www.comop.org.