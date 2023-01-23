FCSC Hosting Five Free Training Sessions for Families with Disabilities in February

Columbia, South Carolina - The Family Connection of South Carolina (FCSC) is hosting five training sessions for families with disabilities in February 2023, (Seminar Series 1-3) (1) Positive Parenting for Children with a Disability, (2) Helping Your Child Reach Their Potential, (3) Changing Problem Behavior into Positive Behavior, The Basics of Supplementary Aids and Services and Related Services, and Asthma Basics: The Big 5. All events are free and require registration to attend seminars and training sessions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JqSYg_0kObmaim00
The FCSC will be hosting free training sessions for families with disabilities.Photo byCourtesy of FCSC

Positive Parenting for Children with a Disability – Triple P Stepping Stones Seminar 1

  • DATE: Thursday, February 2, 2023
  • LOCATION: Zoom link will be provided
  • TIME: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm EST
  • REGISTRATION: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/positive-parenting-for-children-with-a-disability-tickets-444790168367

The Triple P series of three seminars for groups of parents focuses on positive ways to promote children’s development. Each seminar is 1 ½ hours long and includes an informational presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. This workshop is Seminar 1 of the Triple P Stepping Stones Seminar Series. During this workshop, we will introduce positive parenting and the seven key principles or ideas behind this approach to being a parent of a child with a disability. Approved for 1.5 hours of foster parent credit – certificate provided upon completion.

Helping Your Child Reach Their Potential – Triple P Stepping Stones Seminar 2

  • DATE: Thursday, February 9, 2023
  • LOCATION: Zoom link will be provided
  • TIME: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm EST
  • REGISTRATION: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/helping-your-child-reach-their-potential-tickets-444798934587

The Triple P series of three seminars for groups of parents focuses on positive ways to promote children’s development. Each seminar is 1 ½ hours long and includes an informational presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. This workshop is Seminar 2 in the Triple P Stepping Stones Seminar Series. It discusses the importance of getting children off to the right start and the role that parents can play in laying the foundations for children’s success at school and beyond. We will discuss each of the six important steps to being an effective teacher at home so that parents can promote important life skills for their children. Approved for 1.5 hours of foster parent credit – certificate provided upon completion.

Changing Problem Behavior into Positive Behavior – Triple P Stepping Stones Seminar 3

  • DATE: Thursday, February 16, 2023
  • LOCATION: Zoom link will be provided
  • TIME: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm EST
  • REGISTRATION: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/changing-problem-behavior-into-positive-behavior-tickets-444809064887

The Triple P series of three seminars for groups of parents focuses on positive ways to promote children’s development. Each seminar is 1 ½ hours long and includes an informational presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. This workshop is Seminar 3 of the Triple P Stepping Stones Seminar Series. During this workshop, we will be talking about problem behavior in children: the kinds of problem behaviors you may face and why it is important to do something about them. We will discuss each of the six important steps to change or manage problem behavior. Approved for 1.5 hours of foster parent credit – certificate provided upon completion.

The Basics of Supplementary Aids and Services and Related Services

What does the school mean when it says, “Related Services”? Exactly what is a “supplementary aid/service”?

Join FCSC as Dr. Susan Thomas, retired educator and a former Director of Special Education, shares her wealth of experience and knowledge on Supplementary Aids and Services and Related Services. Attendees will be able to:

  • Identify the types of supplementary aids and services available to students with disabilities.
  • Define accommodations, modifications, services, and aids and understand their use in ensuring positive outcomes for students with disabilities.
  • Recognize and define Assistive Technology supports for students with disabilities.

Asthma Basics: The Big 5

Join FCSC as we walk through what it takes to keep your child’s asthma under control. We will discuss what happens in an asthma episode; how to identify and reduce asthma triggers; what medications are needed to control asthma; how to monitor your child’s asthma; and how to practice good communication with your child’s doctor.

Monday, February 13, 2023, 12:00 PM – 1:15 PM

Participants will:

  • Be able to state what happens during an asthma episode.
  • Be able to identify five major asthma triggers and ways to eliminate/reduce/avoid exposure.
  • Be able to recognize the two main groups of asthma medications.
  • Be able to describe what is considered good asthma control and explain why a written asthma action plan is important.
  • Be able to define a medical home and the importance of having one.

About the presenter:

Traci Hardin, MPH, AE-C has her Masters of Public Health degree in Health Promotion and Education from the University of SC and is a Certified Asthma Educator. She has been educating parents, caregivers and professionals since 1997 on appropriate asthma management while working in both the managed care and non-profit sector. Traci created her own business, Breathe Well SC, LLC to continue her efforts of bringing a public health perspective to promoting best practice in asthma management to allied health professionals and those who provide care to children with asthma. Traci has been honored to facilitate asthma trainings on the local, state and national level. Her most cherished accomplishments include serving as board chair for the SC Asthma Alliance; serving as an AAE board member and board vice-president; chairing the AAE’s Community Service Project and co-lead the creation of AAE’s training curriculum, “Asthma Education for the Community Health Worker.

# Disability Services# Family Friendly# Free Training# Special Needs# Positive Parenting

