Columbia, SC

South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the Arts

A new concert program creates accessible event for persons with sensory sensitivities and their families.

Columbia, South Carolina – The South Carolina Philharmonic presents Sensory Friendly-Family Concert Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 3:00 PM at the Koger Center for the Arts. This concert event is designed especially for persons with sensory sensitivities and their families. As a component of the SCP's educational and outreach programs, this inclusive concert gives audience members the ability to fully experience orchestral music without any of the constraints of a standard performance. During this 60-minute program, audience members are free to move about, dance, speak, sing, vocalize or move between the auditorium and the lobby if desired.

South Carolina Philharmonic presents its inaugural Sensory Friendly Concert at the Koger Center in February 19, 2023/Photo byCourtesy of South Carolina Philharmonic

The South Carolina Philharmonic is partnering with various organizations to present this inaugural “Sensory Friendly Family Concert.” Current partners are The Unumb Center for Neurodevelopment, The SC Commission for the Blind, Family Connections of SC, Key Changes Therapy Services, Carolina Autism and Neurodevelopment Research Center, Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services and South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. The orchestra is passionate about working with these partners to provide resources to the families that attend the event, and to continue positioning the SC Philharmonic to provide opportunities that welcome all audiences by removing barriers.

In her second season as the SC Philharmonic’s Education and Community Engagement Director, Susan Cafferty dreamed of creating a concert program that would serve persons with sensory sensitivities and their families. “This concert is something that I’m personally passionate about,” said Cafferty. “As a mother who struggles to find arts events that are welcoming to audiences with neurodiversity, I felt our orchestra was positioned to create something special in Columbia.” Cafferty and the SC Philharmonic staff have been working with the Koger Center to create a concert experience that sensory sensitive listeners and family members can enjoy without the constraints of a standard performance. The hope is that audiences will delight in the discovery of orchestral experiences that invite and welcome all to the world of classical music.

This 60-minute concert has been programmed by Music Director Morihiko Nakahara to feature an array of repertoire that will entertain families. Audiences will be welcome to move around the space freely, vocalize and provide special needs care. This concert is for all families and audiences. As the orchestra’s accessibility endeavors continue, the organization intends to work closely with the Koger Center to provide more opportunities that abolish barriers to attending live music performances.

The SC Philharmonic is also dedicated to accessible ticketing for this event, with prices ranging from $10-$20. Half-price student tickets are available in all sections. Tickets may be purchased at scphilharmonic.com or by calling the Koger Center Box Office at 803.251.2222. The South Carolina Philharmonic is committed to performing live symphonic music and providing dynamic educational opportunities in the Midlands. We carry forward a legacy of passion for the music and embrace our responsibility to be a vibrant part of the cultural fabric of our diverse community.

For more information about the South Carolina Philharmonic, please visit SCPhilharmonic.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

