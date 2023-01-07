FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in January

Columbia, South Carolina - The Family Connection of South Carolina (FCSC) is hosting three training sessions for families with disabilities in January 2023, the Basics of the IEP, SC Parent and Caregiver Advocacy Training and Focus Group, and Support Parent Training.

FCSC will be holding The Basics of the IEP training in January 2023. Photo by Courtesy of FCSC

The Basics of the IEP

The Basics of the IEP training will be held online on January 9, 2023, from 7-8:30 pm. The training will cover the basics of the Individualized Education Program (IEP) -the purpose, what’s in it, how it’s developed, & how to understand the documentation-it’s all here in this training.

Join FCSC as Dr. Susan Thomas, retired educator and a former Director of Special Education, shares her wealth of experience and knowledge on IEPs. By the conclusion of this training participants will:

Understand the purpose of the IEP

Identify the required components to design and develop the IEP

Identify quality indicators of a well-written IEP and

Understand the documentation to measure success of the IEP.

Register!

FCSC is hosting Parent Leadership and Advocacy Training in January 2023. Photo by Courtesy of FCSC

South Carolina (SC) Parent and Caregiver Advocacy Training and Focus Group

SC Parent and Caregiver Call To Action: Do you want to change special education policy? Are you a South Carolina parent/caregiver of a school aged student with a disability? Register to participate in a free, in-person only advocacy training and focus group.

After completing the registration, you will be contacted with additional information, including a pre-survey and details about attending one of the two in-person trainings on January 20, 2023 (10am-4:30 pm), or May 15-16, 2023 (10am-2pm two days).Both trainings will be held at: 1800 St Julian Pl Ste 104, Columbia, SC 2920, and lunch will be provided.

All participants will receive two $25 gift cards upon completion of training and final surveys. Participants must attend a free six-hour training to learn more about the Individuals with Disability Act (IDEA) and legislative advocacy and participate in a focus group about advocacy in special education, complete three surveys to document the effectiveness of the training and create a video (for less than three minutes) sharing your concerns about IDEA. For questions, please contact Family Connection at 1-800-578-8750.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/project-civic-leads-parent-leadership-and-advocacy-training-tickets-478189045307?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

FCSC will be holding Support Parent training in January 2023. Photo by Courtesy of FSSC

Support Parent Training

Support Parent Training will be online on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 9 am – 1 pm EST. South Carolina parents/caregivers, join FCSC on this Support Parent Saturday for an interactive workshop that provides four hours of evidence-based training that will give you (a parent of a child with special health care needs) the skills to be able to support another parent effectively. The goal of the Support Parent Program is to help educate, inspire and empower parents and their children to live rich, fulfilling lives in spite of many challenges. As a representative of Family Connection, a Support Parent provides emotional support and information to families of individuals with disabilities or other special needs. Support Parents connect with other families, either by telephone or by email, and provide a safe listening environment that can be a wealth of information to other families. All attendees who complete the training will receive a certificate as well as additional opportunities for skill development and volunteer time during their year commitment to FCSC.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/support-parent-training-south-carolina-tickets-468658780027