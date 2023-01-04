Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility Morning

(Sponsored Content)

Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina State Museum has an Accessibility Morning meet and greet with a creature from Maurice Sendak's Where the Wild Things Are children's book on January 14, 2023. This program provides free access for families of children, teenagers, and young adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and a quieter and calmer setting at the South Carolina State Museum.

Guests who are neurodiverse, autistic, have sensory issues or have other disabilities can experience the museum’s exhibitions at their own pace and enjoy other special activities. South Carolina DDSN will be attending as a program partner to hand out sensory toys and activities for children and provide parents program resources and useful information.

The general admission to Accessibility Morning is free for participants and their families.

The SC State Museum will be hosting an Accessibility Morning from 9-11 am on January 14, 2023. Photo by Courtesy of the SC State Museum

Accessibility Morning Schedule:

9 – 11 a.m. | Sensory Room Available

9 – 10 a.m. | Program Partners Present in the lobby of the Museum

9:15 – 9:30 a.m. | Character Meet-and-Greet with a Wild Thing creature from Maurice Sendak's Where the Wild Things Are

9:45 a.m. | Select Sensory Planetarium Show – Superpower Dogs with special guest: Apollo the SCSM Super dog!*

*Sensory Friendly Shows will alternate monthly between planetarium and 4D theater experiences. Shows feature lowered volume, however 4D experiences still include enhanced effects, including bursts of air, rumbling seats, leg ticklers, bubbles and snow, lighting effects, and squirts of water. Accessibility Morning shows are free but space is limited.

Online Pre-Registration for Accessibility Morning is encouraged. Visit https://bit.ly/3fgczYe or https://www.scmuseum.org/calendar/accessibility-morning-wild-things/ to register for the event.