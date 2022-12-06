DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services Carolinas

(Sponsored Content)

Columbia, South Carolina - On November 9, 2022, the South Carolina Commission on Disabilities and Special Needs voted to terminate the contract and revoke the licenses for Community Training Homes I and Community Training Homes II issued to Lutheran Services Carolinas. These actions were taken to ensure the safety and well-being of persons supported.

Lutheran Services Carolinas appealed this decision as allowed per agency policy, and the appeal hearing will take place on January 5, 2023. Despite the appeal, the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) will continue close oversight of the homes to ensure transition of all necessary supports, and safety of persons supported. This transition shall be completed no later than sixty (60) days from the date of these actions. Persons supported will have the choice to remain in their current homes with CHESCO Services, or work with their case managers to identify other homes and providers of services. In addition, DDSN hosted two question and answer sessions for persons supported and their families as part of the transition.

DDSN is committed to the safety and well-being of persons supported and did not come to this decision lightly. DDSN expects Lutheran Services Carolinas will collaborate with CHESCO Services to ensure a positive transition for all persons supported. Please direct any questions to Erica Crawford, Constituent Services Coordinator, at erica.crawford@ddsn.sc.gov.

About DDSN

The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs is the state agency that plans, develops, oversees and funds services for South Carolinians with severe, lifelong disabilities of intellectual disability, autism, traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury and conditions related to each of these four disabilities. Our mission is to assist people with disabilities and their families in meeting needs, pursuing possibilities and achieving life goals, and to minimize the occurrence and reduce the severity of disabilities through prevention. For more information, visit https://ddsn.sc.gov.