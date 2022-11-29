Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's Museum

(Sponsored Content)

Columbia, South Carolina - Edventure Children's Museum is hosting Sensory Nights on December 7th - 9th from 5:30-7:30 pm. Sensory Nights are inclusive events for families and children with special sensory needs. These nights offer free admission for families to explore the museum in a calming environment with lowered lighting, lowered auditory stimuli, reduced number of guests in the museum, and adapted programming. Online registration is required. To register, please visit EdVenture.org/calendar.

The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs will be attending Sensory Nights, offering program resources and information for parents and sensory toys for children.

Edventure Museum in Columbia, South Carolina is hosting Sensory Nights on Dec 7,8, and 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Photo by Courtesy of EdVenture Children's Museum

About Edventure

Building a Love of Learning

EdVenture is a 501c3 Registered Non-Profit educational institution dedicated to creating new generations of lifelong learners through museum experiences, programming and camps. Helping shape a new generation of people who love to learn is at the core of all we do. In fact, our mission is to inspire children, youth and the adults who care about them to experience the joy of learning as individuals, as families and as a community.

Vision

To create new generations of lifelong learners.

Mission

To inspire children, youth, and the adults who care about them to experience the joy of learning.

