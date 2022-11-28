Just Bee Hosts Inaugural Lights and Love Autism Walk

Lights and Love Holiday Walk is at the Mount Pleasant Towne Center on December 4th from 6 to 8 pm. Photo by Layla Luna @JustBeetheChange

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina - Lights & Love is a Holiday Walk for Autism and Neurodiversity Awareness at the Oaks at Mount Pleasant Towne Center on December 4, 2022, from 6-8 pm.

The evening will include live entertainment, a family magic show, arts and crafts, nibbles from Sweetgrass Foodz and Delights Desserts & Coffee and more!

Enjoy performances by Team Swagger, Charleston School of Arts Jazz Band and Irene Rose, a nationally touring singer/songwriter that inspires children to love their neighbors, be kind, and to overcome darkness with light.

Plus, a scavenger hunt of the beautiful holiday lights around the Mount Pleasant Towne Centre as well as a visit from the jolly elf Santa Claus himself.

For families on the spectrum, the holidays can often be a stressful and isolating time. This inclusive event has been planned with them in mind and will bring our community together to celebrate the possibilities – not the disabilities. Every family deserves holiday cheer, and we hope you can join us to support this first-time event that will hopefully become an annual tradition in Mount Pleasant.

This is a free event and open to the public. To register for the event, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lights-love-tickets-461811319087

About Just Bee

Just Bee connects neurodivergent people with their local community by raising awareness, creating partnerships, and providing training resources to foster sensory-friendly and welcoming spaces.

Our Story

The Just Bee story starts with Rio, Layla Luna’s son. Over the years, Layla continued to find herself in difficult situations when people did not know how to respond to Rio, who was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) at the age of two.

One evening while Layla’s family was waiting for a table at a local restaurant, Rio started to have a sensory-overload from the hectic environment. Other customers became irritated, prompting restaurant management to ask Layla and her children to leave. Embarrassed, heartbroken, and disillusioned, Layla was wiping her tears away with her daughter’s bumble bee blanket when she asked herself, “Why can’t people Just Bee nice? Why can’t people just bee kind? Why can’t they just understand Autism?”

This was the beginning of Just Bee.

Who Are We?

Since 2019, Layla has been a mother on a mission. As the Founder & CEO of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Just Bee, she works to connect families with their local community by raising awareness, creating partnerships, and providing training resources for sensory-friendly businesses – encouraging positive experiences for those with ASD.

Our Process

The Just Bee Pledge is designed for DEI-focused businesses, public officials, and organizations looking to welcome and support the autistic and neurodivergent community. Become a Beeliever in three easy steps. Complete the training workshop, commit to a pledge and become a certified Bee Spot.

For more information, visit https://www.justbeethechange.com/.