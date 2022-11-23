Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina State Museum has an Accessibility Morning with Santa and the Grinch on December 10, 2022. This program provides free access for families of children, teenagers, and young adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and a quieter and calmer setting at the museum.

Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility Morning Photo by Freepik.com

Guests who are neurodiverse, autistic, have sensory issues or have other disabilities can experience the museum’s exhibitions at their own pace and enjoy other special activities.

The general admission to Accessibility Morning is free for participants and their families. The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs will be attending to provide families resource information on services and give out sensory toys for the children.

Accessibility Morning Schedule:

9 – 11 a.m. | Sensory Room Available

9 – 10 a.m. | Program Partners Present

9:15 – 9:30 a.m. | Character Meet-and-Greet with Clifford the Big Red Dog

9:45 a.m. | Select Sensory 4D Theater Show – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D *

This special holiday experience uses the same stop motion animation as the beloved television classic to deliver a visually brilliant experience true to the story that has charmed audiences for generations. Join Rudolph, Hermey the Elf and their friends on this epic adventure. Run time: 10 mins.

*Sensory Friendly Shows will alternate monthly between planetarium and 4D theater experiences. Shows feature lowered volume, however 4d experiences still include enhanced effects, including bursts of air, rumbling seats, leg ticklers, bubbles and snow, lighting effects, and squirts of water. Accessibility Morning shows are free but space is limited.

Online Pre-Registration is for Accessibility Morning is encouraged. Visit https://tickets.scmuseum.org/webstore/shop/ViewItems.aspx?CG=AM&C=AMFALL to register for the event.