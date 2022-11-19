Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for Thanksgiving

(Sponsored Content)

Lexington, South Carolina - On November 22, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W Main St, Lexington, SC 29072, Serve and Connect will partner with First Community Bank, Town of Lexington, Lexington Sheriff's Department, Cayce Police Department, West Columbia Police Department, Uplift Lexington County, Si Se Puede and the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) to host Bountiful Harvest.

This multi-agency approach aims to bring partners and members of the community together to spread some extra love before Thanksgiving. while packing free, non-perishable boxes of food called Greg’s Groceries. Items will be Thanksgiving themed so every family can celebrate the holidays. There will be a free meal for all, as well as music and a resource fair for people of all ages to enjoy.

Bountiful Harvest will be at the Icehouse Amphitheater, Lexington, SC, on November 22 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m The image is courtesy of Macey Silano @ServeAndConnect.org

This event will be free and after packing groceries there will be a community resource fair from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Local community partners will be placed strategically throughout the amphitheater, so visitors can easily access informational booths as they enter the event. Each attendee will receive a passport; this passport has six empty boxes. It is requested that all attendees visit organizations before receiving a box of Greg’s Groceries. This creates space for attendees to visit, gain knowledge and receive resources that align with their specific needs or wants. Vendors will stamp the passport when attendees visit. This will show they visited the booth and will contribute to their completed form. On the form there will be a series of open- and closed-ended questions that will help gather data and understand what attendees learned from the vendors.

For more information about the event, contact Macey Silano at macey@serveandconnect.org.