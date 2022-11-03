Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility Morning

Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina State Museum has an Accessibility Morning with The Very Hungry Caterpillar on November 12, 2022. This program provides free access for families of children, teenagers, and young adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and a quieter and calmer setting at the museum.

Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Musem Accessibility Morning on November 12 Courtesy of the SC State Museum

Guests who are neurodiverse, autistic, have sensory issues or have other disabilities can experience the museum’s exhibitions at their own pace and enjoy other special activities.

The general admission to Accessibility Morning is free for participants and their families.

Accessibility Morning Schedule:

9 – 11 a.m. | Sensory Room Available

9 – 10 a.m. | Program Partners Present

9:15 – 9:30 a.m. | Character Meet-and-Greet with The Very Hungry Caterpillar

9:45 a.m. | Select Sensory Planetarium Show – We Are Stars *

Watch the history of the universe unfold in We Are Stars, from the big bang to the formation of the very first atoms to the very first stars. See how stars forged the elements that eventually came together to form planets and the complex molecules necessary for the evolution of life on Earth. Narrated by Andy Serkis, music by Rhian Sheehan. Show Run Time: 25 mins.

*Sensory Friendly Shows will alternate monthly between planetarium and 4D theater experiences. Shows feature lowered volume, however 4d experiences still include enhanced effects, including bursts of air, rumbling seats, leg ticklers, bubbles and snow, lighting effects, and squirts of water. Accessibility Morning shows are free, but space is limited.

Online Pre-Registration is for Accessibility Morning is encouraged. Visit https://bit.ly/3fgczYe to register for the event.