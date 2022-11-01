SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship Week

(Sponsored Content)

Columbia, South Carolina - South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SCDDSN) is celebrating the 8th Annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW): November 14-20, 2022. NAW is a nationwide celebration where industry, labor, equity, workforce, education, and government leaders host events to showcase the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeship for re-building our economy, advancing racial and gender equity, and supporting underserved communities. NAW is an opportunity to highlight how Registered Apprenticeship, a proven and industry-driven training model, provides a critical talent pipeline that can help to address some of our nation’s pressing workforce challenges such as rebuilding our country’s infrastructure, addressing critical supply chain demands, supporting a clean energy workforce, modernizing our cybersecurity response, responding to health care workforce issues, and responding to care economy issues.

During National Apprenticeship Week 2022, the U.S. Department of Labor will highlight the following key themes:

Monday, Nov. 14: Registered Apprenticeship in New and Emerging Industries

Tuesday, Nov. 15: Pre-Apprenticeship and Youth Apprenticeship

Wednesday, Nov. 16: Expanding Registered Apprenticeship to Underserved Populations

Thursday, Nov. 17: Women in Apprenticeship

Friday, Nov. 18: Public Service Apprenticeship and Veterans in Apprenticeship

The 2022 South Carolina Manufacturing Conference and Expo is at the Greenville Convention Center. Image Courtesy of SCMCE

South Carolina Events

November 3-4: The 2022 South Carolina Manufacturing Conference and Expo is the most significant manufacturing event of the year in South Carolina. With more than 3,000 attendees each year, the conference is one of the largest manufacturing events in the Southeast. Join manufacturing professionals from across the Southeast to discuss the latest manufacturing trends and topics, share their vision, become inspired and immerse yourself in manufacturing culture. Visit https://scmanufacturingconference.com/ for more information or contact Kathy Dickson at dicksonk@sctechsystem.edu.

November 15: 2022 Fall Trades Expo at Horry Georgetown Technical College (HGTC). Local builders will be attending to learn about apprenticeships, classes at HGTC as well as Adult Ed. In addition, Adult Education students will be invited to learn about the positions local businesses have to offer with interviews to follow. Contact Tania Appel at appelt@sctechsystem.edu.

November 15: 2022 Apprenticeship Fair at York Technical College. Apprenticeship partner showcase and recruitment event covering: IT, Advanced Manufacturing, Energy, Construction, Transportation, Healthcare, Financial Services, Cybersecurity and Hospitality. Visit https://www.yorktech.edu/Apprenticeships/ for more information or Contact Kathy Dickson at dicksonk@sctechsystem.edu.

About Apprenticeships

Apprenticeship.gov is the one-stop source to connect career seekers, employers, and education partners with apprenticeship resources. Discover apprenticeships across industries, how programs are started by employers, and how to become an apprentice. https://www.apprenticeship.gov