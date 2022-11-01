Columbia, SC

SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship Week

PJ@SCDDSN

(Sponsored Content)

Columbia, South Carolina - South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SCDDSN) is celebrating the 8th Annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW): November 14-20, 2022. NAW is a nationwide celebration where industry, labor, equity, workforce, education, and government leaders host events to showcase the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeship for re-building our economy, advancing racial and gender equity, and supporting underserved communities. NAW is an opportunity to highlight how Registered Apprenticeship, a proven and industry-driven training model, provides a critical talent pipeline that can help to address some of our nation’s pressing workforce challenges such as rebuilding our country’s infrastructure, addressing critical supply chain demands, supporting a clean energy workforce, modernizing our cybersecurity response, responding to health care workforce issues, and responding to care economy issues.

During National Apprenticeship Week 2022, the U.S. Department of Labor will highlight the following key themes:

  • Monday, Nov. 14: Registered Apprenticeship in New and Emerging Industries
  • Tuesday, Nov. 15: Pre-Apprenticeship and Youth Apprenticeship
  • Wednesday, Nov. 16: Expanding Registered Apprenticeship to Underserved Populations
  • Thursday, Nov. 17: Women in Apprenticeship
  • Friday, Nov. 18: Public Service Apprenticeship and Veterans in Apprenticeship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZfzJ_0iuk2zZH00
The 2022 South Carolina Manufacturing Conference and Expo is at the Greenville Convention Center.Image Courtesy of SCMCE

South Carolina Events

November 3-4: The 2022 South Carolina Manufacturing Conference and Expo is the most significant manufacturing event of the year in South Carolina. With more than 3,000 attendees each year, the conference is one of the largest manufacturing events in the Southeast. Join manufacturing professionals from across the Southeast to discuss the latest manufacturing trends and topics, share their vision, become inspired and immerse yourself in manufacturing culture. Visit https://scmanufacturingconference.com/ for more information or contact Kathy Dickson at dicksonk@sctechsystem.edu.

November 15: 2022 Fall Trades Expo at Horry Georgetown Technical College (HGTC). Local builders will be attending to learn about apprenticeships, classes at HGTC as well as Adult Ed. In addition, Adult Education students will be invited to learn about the positions local businesses have to offer with interviews to follow. Contact Tania Appel at appelt@sctechsystem.edu.

November 15: 2022 Apprenticeship Fair at York Technical College. Apprenticeship partner showcase and recruitment event covering: IT, Advanced Manufacturing, Energy, Construction, Transportation, Healthcare, Financial Services, Cybersecurity and Hospitality. Visit https://www.yorktech.edu/Apprenticeships/ for more information or Contact Kathy Dickson at dicksonk@sctechsystem.edu.

About Apprenticeships

Apprenticeship.gov is the one-stop source to connect career seekers, employers, and education partners with apprenticeship resources. Discover apprenticeships across industries, how programs are started by employers, and how to become an apprentice. https://www.apprenticeship.gov

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NAW2022# Apprenticeship Carolina# Apprenticeship# Jobs# Disability Jobs

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a journalist with 30+ years of experience working in the fields of natural resources, non-profit, education, research and disabilities and special needs. I will be reporting about the events that affect the disabled and special needs community.

Columbia, SC
406 followers

More from PJ@SCDDSN

Columbia, SC

Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility Morning

Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina State Museum has an Accessibility Morning with The Very Hungry Caterpillar on November 12, 2022. This program provides free access for families of children, teenagers, and young adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and a quieter and calmer setting at the museum.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence Raiford

(Sponsored Content) DDSN is featuring employment success stories during October National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Columbia, South Carolina - In 2020, Clarence’s grandmother, who is a Master Gardner, bought him a planter. The planter was filled with blue salvia, red geraniums, and later white pansies. Clarence chose the colors based on the colors of his favorite football team, the Patriots. This planter was the catalyst for Clarence’s interest in gardening as well as Happy Souls Heirloom Gardening.

Read full story

SCDHHS Updates Case Management Policies for HCBS Waiver Providers

Columbia, South Carolina - During the initial response to the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) announced temporary policy changes designed to ensure ongoing access to care for Healthy Connections Medicaid members enrolled in Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) waiver programs and Healthy Connections Prime.

Read full story
Greenwood, SC

DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Jonta Hackett

(Sponsored Content) DDSN is featuring employment success stories during October National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Greenwood, South Carolina - Some years ago, Jonta Hackett worked with the Burton Center, a regional disabilities and special needs organization, on a contract with the Real Estate Solutions (R.E.S.) Pallet Company in Greenwood, South Carolina. The company approached the Burton Center about renting their warehouse to use as a pallet shop. The Burton Center agreed with the understanding that if there were any possibilities to gain real work experience, that they would give individuals that were supported, the opportunity. R.E.S. Pallet Company provided several job experiences in their shop. Some workers scrapped and shaved off bark, some stamped identification markers on the wood, and a few learned to use a nail gun to assembly pallets. Jonta caught on quickly and learned how to build the pallets.

Read full story
2 comments
Summerville, SC

DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening Session

Columbia, South Carolina - The Commission of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SC DDSN) will host its monthly meeting on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 10:00 am to noon. The meeting will be held at the Dorchester County Council in the Chamber at 500 N Main St #3, Summerville, SC 29483. There will be a listening session after the meeting from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbia, SC

Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State Fair

Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to announce the return of Exceptional Citizens Day at the South Carolina State Fair on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Attendees with lifelong mental or physical disabilities can get free admission along with a guest to enjoy the fair. DDSN will be inside the gates to greet guests from 11 am to 1 pm. Stop by and pick up resource information about DDSN services and a small gift to welcome the everyone to the state fair!

Read full story
Columbia, SC

DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Columbia, South Carolina — The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SC DDSN) announced its participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October. The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America's workers with disabilities. This year's theme is "Disability: Part of the Equity Equation."

Read full story
Columbia, SC

DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra Walker

Columbia, South Carolina - (Testimony of Cierra Walker, Employee at the Cregger Company) At one time, I worked at the University of South Carolina in their dining area. I shared with my Employment Specialist that wanted to do some other type of work and that I wanted a job that was closer to home. I shared that I like to keep things clean and organized and that my dream job was helping a company to maintain a clean work environment. My Employment Specialist assisted with me with finding a new job at Cregger. Cregger is a wholesale distribution center for building supplies and construction materials. Having a clean and organized work area is very important to help things run smoothly. I have worked for Cregger for more than one year and I have made a lot of friends. There were lots of things to learn when I started the job, but I now know all the tasks involved in the position.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling Injuries

Columbia, South Carolina - Cycling is a fun and healthy way to get around. Whether you are riding a bike for recreation, competition, or transportation, it’s good to be aware of the risks for potential injury. According to recent studies published in The Surgeon and the North American Spine Society Journal, bicycle related trauma is on the rise. This includes spinal trauma, the majority being injuries to the cervical spine (neck).

Read full story
Columbia, SC

SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red Dog

The South Carolina State Museum is hosting an Accessibility Morning in October 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.Courtesy of the SC State Museum. Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina State Museum has an Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red Dog on October 8, 2022. This program provides free access for families of children, teenagers, and young adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and a quieter and calmer setting at the museum.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month

Columbia, South Carolina - South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) is featuring Artist Blakely Martin as part of the Spinal Cord Injury Awareness month program at the DDSN Central Office in Columbia. A selection of his work is on display on the first floor.

Read full story

Hurricane Emergency and Medical Needs Shelters

Columbia, South Carolina - According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, a medical needs shelter is a shelter of last resort. It is not like a home or hospital. It should be used only when other options are NOT available.

Read full story
1 comments

Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: Winter Sports

Columbia, South Carolina - This week, the Spinal Cord Injury Awareness month safe sports topic is winter sports, including skiing, sledding, tubing and snowboarding. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, these combined would be the second leading recreational activity resulting in spinal cord injury.

Read full story
Walhalla, SC

Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to Walhalla

The SC Disability Vaccine Access Network was created to educate individuals in the disability community about the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, provide help to overcome barriers to getting vaccinated, and to help those who want to get vaccinated to get the shot.

Read full story
3 comments

FEMA Resources for People with Disabilities

Do you or a family member have a disability or condition that requires specific accommodations? Take advantage of the time before a hurricane to plan how you will evacuate safely.

Read full story
9 comments
Columbia, SC

The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13th

Columbia, South Carolina - The lights and sounds of the South Carolina State Fair will be a little lower from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, when the S.C. State Fair hosts it’s first-ever Sensory-Friendly Morning. During Sensory-Friendly Morning, the S.C. State Fair will create an environment designed with children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders in mind. The goal for the morning is to enable families who have a member, whether child or adult, with special needs to visit, explore and enjoy the fair.

Read full story
1 comments

Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: Horseback Riding Safety

The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) reports that according to the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, in 2017, more than 48,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for horseback riding injuries.

Read full story
2 comments

SCEMD Hurricane Guide Available in Printed and Digital Formats

The South Carolina Hurricane Guide is updated annually by South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) in collaboration with local and state partners of the South Carolina Emergency Response Team. All information contained in the South Carolina Hurricane Guide is valid at the time of publishing each year, but is subject to change depending on actual storm conditions.

Read full story

Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: Diving Injuries

According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, diving is the leading recreational activity resulting in spinal cord injury and the fifth leading cause of spinal cord injury overall. Diving is also one of the most preventable causes of spinal cord injury.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy