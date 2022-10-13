DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening Session

(Sponsored Content)

Columbia, South Carolina - The Commission of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SC DDSN) will host its monthly meeting on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 10:00 am to noon. The meeting will be held at the Dorchester County Council in the Chamber at 500 N Main St #3, Summerville, SC 29483. There will be a listening session after the meeting from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

Listening Session

The following outlines the procedure for participating in the listening session that will take place on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm. In order to present at the listening session,

members of the public must adhere to the following guidelines:

• Remarks are limited to five (5) minutes;

• Confine remarks to the business of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SCDDSN)

• Refrain from using personal attacks on any commission member, individual SC DDSN employees, or any other persons connected to SC DDSN;

• Present your comments without using defamatory words or abusive and vulgar language;

• Avoid discussing matters that involve threatened or pending litigation. These matters will

not be addressed or responded to during the listening session;

• Avoid discussing matters that involve personnel actions;

• If your presentation involves discussing individuals who are served by SCDDSN, please

refrain from using identifying information such as names, birthdays, social security, etc.;

• Presentations for unsolicited services will not be permitted;

• The chairman reserves the right to limit discussion of same topic issues in an effort to provide individuals the opportunity to be heard on a variety of topics; and

• The commission reserves the right to terminate any presentation which does not adhere to the guidelines set forth.

For those individuals who wish to sign up online for the listening session please do so at

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MGPST9K .

The deadline to sign up online is Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 5:00 pm. Individuals will also be provided the opportunity to sign up in person at the listening session.

PLEASE NOTE:

The Commission will not respond to questions or make comments regarding an individual’s presentation during the listening session.