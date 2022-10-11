Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State Fair

(Sponsored Content)
Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to announce the return of Exceptional Citizens Day at the South Carolina State Fair on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Attendees with lifelong mental or physical disabilities can get free admission along with a guest to enjoy the fair. DDSN will be inside the gates to greet guests from 11 am to 1 pm. Stop by and pick up resource information about DDSN services and a small gift to welcome the everyone to the state fair!
The lights and sounds of the fairgrounds will be at normal levels during the event. Fairgoers with sensory or sensitivity issues should take proper precautions such as:
- Noise-canceling headphones are recommended.
- For the safety and security of all guests, everyone will still be required to follow the mandatory clear bag policy and go through the metal detectors. Staff will make this process as sensory-friendly as possible.
- If you need special accommodations, ask for the gate superintendent.
- Use the story board to help plan your trip. View and download the storyboard at https://www.scstatefair.org/.../2022/09/SCSF_storyboard.pdf.
- The Cantey Building, which includes fine art, photography, student art and the traveling Museum of the Moon exhibition sponsored by South Carolina Educational Television, tends to be a quieter building throughout the fair.
- Purchase discount tickets (up to 50 percent off) online at https://www.scstatefair.org/plan-your-visit/tickets/ or at participating Circle K stores.
Other promotions also happening on October 20, 2022, at the South Carolina State Fair include:
- All Day Military Appreciation Day: Active and retired military and their dependents (with proper military identification cards) will be admitted FREE. Dependent children 14 years old and older must present ID.
- 12pm-2pm Lunch Bunch Promo: Pop in and out of the S.C. State Fair for lunch with a special lunch bunch ticket, available from noon-2 p.m. each weekday (except Wednesday, Oct. 12). Pay your entry fee and receive a refundable $20 ticket. Return to the ticket booth with the ticket by 2 p.m. to get your money back.
For more information, visit https://www.scstatefair.org/.
