Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State Fair

DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra Walker

Columbia, South Carolina - (Testimony of Cierra Walker, Employee at the Cregger Company) At one time, I worked at the University of South Carolina in their dining area. I shared with my Employment Specialist that wanted to do some other type of work and that I wanted a job that was closer to home. I shared that I like to keep things clean and organized and that my dream job was helping a company to maintain a clean work environment. My Employment Specialist assisted with me with finding a new job at Cregger. Cregger is a wholesale distribution center for building supplies and construction materials. Having a clean and organized work area is very important to help things run smoothly. I have worked for Cregger for more than one year and I have made a lot of friends. There were lots of things to learn when I started the job, but I now know all the tasks involved in the position.