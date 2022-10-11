DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness Month

(Sponsored Content)

Columbia, South Carolina — The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SC DDSN) announced its participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October. The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America's workers with disabilities. This year's theme is "Disability: Part of the Equity Equation."

October is Disability Employment Awareness Month Courtesy of the Office of Disability Employment Policy US Department of Labor

The history of National Disability Employment Awareness Month traces back to 1945 when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October each year "National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week." In 1962, the word "physically" was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

“Our national recovery from the pandemic cannot be completed without the inclusion of all Americans, in particular people with disabilities,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “Their contributions have historically been vital to our nation’s success, and are more important today than ever. We must build an economy that fully includes the talent and drive of those with disabilities.”

Reflecting this year's theme, throughout the month, SC DDSN will be engaging in a variety of activities to educate its employees on disability employment issues and its commitment to an inclusive work culture. These efforts include weekly themed activities, informational releases and social media posts.

"DDSN is proud to be a part of this year's National Disability Employment Awareness Month," said

University of South Carolina Center for Disability Resources Manager Susan Davis. "We want to spread the important message that we value all perspectives, including those of individuals with disabilities."