DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra Walker

(Sponsored Content)

Columbia, South Carolina - (Testimony of Cierra Walker, Employee at the Cregger Company) At one time, I worked at the University of South Carolina in their dining area. I shared with my Employment Specialist that wanted to do some other type of work and that I wanted a job that was closer to home. I shared that I like to keep things clean and organized and that my dream job was helping a company to maintain a clean work environment. My Employment Specialist assisted with me with finding a new job at Cregger. Cregger is a wholesale distribution center for building supplies and construction materials. Having a clean and organized work area is very important to help things run smoothly. I have worked for Cregger for more than one year and I have made a lot of friends. There were lots of things to learn when I started the job, but I now know all the tasks involved in the position.



Cierra Walker works at Creggar Company in Irmo, SC. Courtesy of Cierra Walker

My favorite thing about work is that I like making money because it allows me to be independent and pay my bills, shop for groceries and get my hair done. I use Uber or my dad to get back and forth to work because more work means more independence! And soon, I am planning on getting married and having my own home. Those things are expensive, so I need my job to help me achieve my goals.



Corenthia Williams, my Employment Specialist from the Babcock Center, checks with me to make sure I am satisfied with my position, focusing on my job, and keeping my employer happy with my work. They often tell me I am doing a good job! I work five days a week, so I stay very busy. I love my job and plan to stay at Cregger for a very long time.

About NDEAM 2022

Observed annually in October, National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) celebrates the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities past and present and showcases supportive, inclusive employment policies and practices. In recognition of the important role people with disabilities play in a diverse and inclusive American workforce, the theme for NDEAM 2022 “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.” For more information about NDEAM, visit https://www.dol.gov/agencies/odep/initiatives/ndeam