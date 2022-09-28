SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red Dog

The South Carolina State Museum is hosting an Accessibility Morning in October 8 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Courtesy of the SC State Museum

Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina State Museum has an Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red Dog on October 8, 2022. This program provides free access for families of children, teenagers, and young adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and a quieter and calmer setting at the museum.

Guests who are neurodiverse, autistic, have sensory issues or have other disabilities can experience the museum’s exhibitions at their own pace and enjoy other special activities.

The general admission to Accessibility Morning is free for participants and their families.

Participants are also invited to wear their Halloween costumes and enjoy trick-or-treating with our community partners.

Accessibility Morning Schedule:

9 – 11 a.m. | Sensory Room Available

9 – 10 a.m. | Program Partners Present

9:15 – 9:30 a.m. | Character Meet-and-Greet with Clifford the Big Red Dog

9:45 a.m. | Select Sensory 4D Theater Show – Scoob! *

This new show is filled with in-seat and environmental effects that make the show a special experience for the whole family. See Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Fred, Velma and Daphne in this all-new action-packed, funny, and exciting adventure. The lifelong friends face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever when they learn of a plot to unleash a wild beast from a prehistoric underworld. With all-new 3D animation and special effects to illuminate the on-screen action, this may be the Mystery Machine’s wildest adventure yet! Run time: 10 mins.

*Sensory Friendly Shows will alternate monthly between planetarium and 4D theater experiences. Shows feature lowered volume, however 4d experiences still include enhanced effects, including bursts of air, rumbling seats, leg ticklers, bubbles and snow, lighting effects, and squirts of water. Accessibility Morning shows are free but space is limited.

Online Pre-Registration is for Accessibility Morning is encouraged. Visit https://bit.ly/3fgczYe to register for the event.