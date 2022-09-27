Hurricane Emergency and Medical Needs Shelters

Columbia, South Carolina - According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, a medical needs shelter is a shelter of last resort. It is not like a home or hospital. It should be used only when other options are NOT available.

In case of an emergency due to a hurricane, people with medical needs should:

Make arrangements with your medical equipment company to assure extra canisters or refills can be supplied if you are oxygen dependent. Be sure to bring the name and phone number of your supplier with you.

Make arrangements with your home health agency to continue services while in the shelter. Have the name and phone number of your home health agency with you.

Bring blankets, sheets, pillows and folding chairs. Some shelters do not have cots or beds for the caregiver.

Make arrangements with your dialysis center for your next treatment. Bring the name and phone number of the center.

Bring only one adult caregiver with you to the shelter. The adult caregiver must remain at the shelter for your entire stay.

Inform family members where you will be during the storm.

Bring a cell phone and charger if you have one. Your caregiver can make contact with your family members, if needed.

Ask a relative or friend who lives more than 100 miles away to be your emergency contact person. Bring the name, address and phone number of your contact person.

Keep in mind that a caller is more likely to connect with a long-distance number outside the disaster area than with a local number within it. Shelter workers will need this information in case of an emergency.

Hurricane Ian is expected to impact South Carolina later this week. Courtesy of NOAA Hurricane Center

For a list of the available South Carolina Medical Needs Shelters, visit bit.ly/3UHV4jX

Locate open emergency shelters, by visiting https://www.scemd.org/stay-informed/emergency-shelters/