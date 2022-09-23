Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: Winter Sports

(Sponsored Content)

Columbia, South Carolina - This week, the Spinal Cord Injury Awareness month safe sports topic is winter sports, including skiing, sledding, tubing and snowboarding. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, these combined would be the second leading recreational activity resulting in spinal cord injury.

Winter sports are a significant source of spinal cord injuries. Image courtesy of www.dmitrimarkine.com

According to the Mayo Clinic, winter sports (skiing, snowboarding, sledding and tubing) cause nearly 9 percent of all spinal cord injuries. Snowboarding in particular has shown to have a higher risk of spinal injuries – jumps being one of the main causes of serious injury. Before you “shred the gnar” this winter, keep these helpful safety tips in mind:

Ski your level – trails are always marked to indicate the slope and difficulty of the run. The beginner slope will be marked with a green circle, intermediate is a blue square, advanced is a black diamond. Double-black diamonds are for experts only.

Stay on the trail. That fresh powder off the path may look inviting but it could also contain hidden rocks, trees, and drop-offs.

If you have to stop on the slope for any reason, move over to the side of the trail to avoid collisions.

When sledding or tubing, always go down feet first.

Injury Does Not Always Mean Tragedy

Winter sports enthusiasts Trevor Kennison sustained a spinal cord injury as a result of a snowboarding accident. Since his injury, he has become involved with HighFives Foundation and learned how to ski again, and has become an advocate and example in adaptive sports. Click here to find out more about Trevor’s story.