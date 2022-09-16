Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: Horseback Riding Safety

The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) reports that according to the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System, in 2017, more than 48,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for horseback riding injuries.

A study entitled “Traumatic Spinal Cord Injuries in Horseback Riding: A 35-Year Review” found that compared to diving, motorcycle riding, football, and gymnastics, horseback riding is equally likely to result in paraplegia or quadriplegia. Additionally, this study found that spinal cord injury from horseback riding resulted in incomplete tetraplegia in 41percent of cases and complete paraplegia in 24 percent of cases.

Horseback riding is one of the leading causes of spinal cord injury Image courtesy of http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Malene

Below are some tips from AAOS that will assist you with riding safely: