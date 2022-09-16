SCEMD Hurricane Guide Available in Printed and Digital Formats

The South Carolina Hurricane Guide is updated annually by South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) in collaboration with local and state partners of the South Carolina Emergency Response Team. All information contained in the South Carolina Hurricane Guide is valid at the time of publishing each year, but is subject to change depending on actual storm conditions.

The 2022 South Carolina Hurricane Guide Courtesy of SCEMD

Free printed copies of the South Carolina Hurricane Guide are available at all South Carolina Welcome Centers, at any Walgreens store statewide and at South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle offices in Bamberg, Beaufort, Bluffton, Charleston, Conway, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Kingstree, Ladson, Lake City, Little River, Mullins, Moncks Corner, Mount Pleasant, Myrtle Beach, North Charleston, Saint George and Varnville.

South Carolina has a new online home for hurricane preparedness. Visit https://hurricane.sc to know your hurricane evacuation zone and to get started on your hurricane safety plan. Find all of the information in the official South Carolina Hurricane Guide and more at https://hurricane.sc whenever you need a quick, online resource to prepare for a hurricane in the Palmetto State. The guides are available in three languages, Spanish, Chinese and English and can be accessed at the links below.

Download a Spanish language version of the guide at https://www.scemd.org/media/1592/scemd-hurricane-guide2022-spanish-web.pdf

Download a Chinese language version of the guide athttp://scemd.cdn.missc.net/media/1605/sc-hurricaneguide-2021_chinese.pdf

Download an English language version of the guide at

https://www.scemd.org/media/1623/scemd-hurricane-guide2022_english.pdf

Special appreciation goes to the following organizations: Dominion Energy and AARP South Carolina. Their financial sponsorships have helped produce and distribute the 2022 SCEMD South Carolina Hurricane Guide.