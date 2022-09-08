SCEMD Offers Free Hurricane Preparedness App

PJ@SCDDSN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yoR5x_0hnEt4XT00
The official app of the SCEMD is available on the Apple Store and Google Play for download.Courtesy of SCEMD

The official app of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) is available for free on the Apple Store and Google Play for download. The handy app will provide the user the latest information during a hurricane-related weather emergency or natural disaster including:

  • Your hurricane evacuation zone (Know Your Zone) evacuation maps
  • Creating an emergency plan
  • South Carolina State Office Closings and Delays
  • Emergency shelter information
  • Hotel and lodging information
  • Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announcements
  • South Carolina Emergency Guides
  • South Carolina travel information via the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT)
  • South Carolina weather status
  • National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio
  • Coded emergency alerts
  • How to build an emergency kit
  • How to keep track of emergency supplies
  • Emergency planning for residents with functional or special medical needs
  • Emergency planning for pets
  • Emergency planning for businesses
  • Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Flood Zone Map
  • 511 SC app (mapping and navigation)
  • Reporting power outages
  • Road conditions
  • South Carolina School closings
  • Red Cross emergency shelters
  • Obtain emergency strobe light and alert whistle

Plus, the app provides valuable information on planning and preparing for emergency and recovering afterwards.

About SCEMD

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division, a division of the Adjutant General's Office, is the coordinating agency responsible for the statewide emergency management program.  SCEMD’s mission is to develop, coordinate, and lead the state emergency management program, enabling effective preparation for, response to and recovery from emergencies and disasters in order to save lives, reduce human suffering and minimize property loss.  South Carolina is threatened by many natural and technological hazards.  Disasters and emergency situations can happen anytime and anywhere. When disaster strikes, you may not have much time to respond, so it is important that you and your family are prepared. 

This information is made possible by the coordination of state, federal, local and volunteer agencies, including the S.C. Department of Public Safety, S.C. Commission for Minority Affairs, Clemson University Extension Service, the S.C. Department of Insurance, National Weather Service, S.C. Broadcasters Association, S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Federal Emergency Management Agency, American Red Cross, S.C. Department of Transportation, South Carolina Emergency Management Division and others.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hurricane Preparedness# Emergency Preparedness# Disaster Preparedness# Hurricane Season 2022# SCEMD

Comments / 1

Published by

I am a journalist with 30+ years of experience working in the fields of natural resources, non-profit, education, research and disabilities and special needs. I will be reporting about the events that affect the disabled and special needs community.

Columbia, SC
224 followers

More from PJ@SCDDSN

Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: Diving Injuries

According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, diving is the leading recreational activity resulting in spinal cord injury and the fifth leading cause of spinal cord injury overall. Diving is also one of the most preventable causes of spinal cord injury.

Read full story

The South Carolina State Museum Hosts Accessibility Morning

Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina State Museum has an Accessibility Morning with Penelope the Dinosaur on September 10, 2022. This program provides free access for families of children, teenagers, and young adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and a quieter and calmer setting at the museum.

Read full story

DDSN Awarded Grant to Support Traumatic Brain Injury Programs

Columbia, South Carolina – The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) has been awarded a grant through Administration of Community Living (ACL), a division of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, as part of the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) State Partnership Program. This grant will provide a total of $800,000 to DDSN over the four-year grant period to increase availability of services and resources for South Carolinians who have experienced a TBI.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and Policies

Columbia, South Carolina – The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) has formed the Interdisciplinary Technical Advisory Committee (ITAC) to advise DDSN regarding the best and most appropriate services for people who are experiencing some of the most significant challenges and to advise regarding DDSN policies, procedures, and practices which relate to the services available to those supported. The ITAC is comprised of a physician, a psychiatrist, a behavior analyst, and a policy and case management expert. Along with their professional expertise, the ITAC members bring to the table many years of experience in the disabilities field.

Read full story
2 comments

DDSN and IntellectAbility Transform Supports for People With Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Columbia, South Carolina - Since 2019, the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) and IntellectAbility have been working together to transform and improve services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). This successful partnership has positioned South Carolina as a leader in Person-Centered Thinking (PCT).

Read full story

The SCEMD Wants You to Know Your Zone

Columbia, South Carolina - South Carolinians and visitors can learn about hurricane evacuation zones and their vulnerability to storm surge on the coast with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) Know Your Zone campaign.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOT

Columbia, South Carolina - Attention private nonprofit organizations who serve Seniors & Individuals with Disabilities!!! The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Office of Public Transit is hosting a Technical Assistance Outreach session on September 19, 2022. The outreach session is to familiarize current and potential 5310 subrecipients of the eligibility requirements to become a 5310 subrecipient.

Read full story

DDSN Hurricane Preparedness Tips

Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to remind everyone that we are entering hurricane season in South Carolina. Are you and your family prepared in case of an evacuation or emergency?

Read full story
1 comments

August is Palmetto ABLE to Save month

Columbia, South Carolina - August is #AbleToSave month. A Palmetto ABLE account is an investment account available to eligible individuals with disabilities. Palmetto ABLE accounts are made possible by the federal Achieving a Better Life Experience ("ABLE") Act. Palmetto ABLE accounts allow individuals with disabilities to save and invest money without losing eligibility for certain public benefits programs, like Medicaid or SSI. Earnings in your Palmetto ABLE account are not subject to federal or state income tax, so long as you spend them on "Qualified Disability Expenses."

Read full story
Surfside Beach, SC

Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled Community

Surfside Beach, SC - Hundreds of onlookers cheered as eighty adaptive surfers rode the rolling waves at the Wheel to Surf event at Surfside Beach, South Carolina, over the weekend. The event was on hiatus for for three years due to the pandemic came back in a big way. It was largest event in the history of the organization with more than 100 applicants and 80 participants on the day of the event.

Read full story
1 comments

DDSN Unveils a New Career Path for Direct Support Professionals

Columbia, S.C. -The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) is pleased to announce an exciting new opportunity for those interested in a meaningful career serving the State of South Carolina by providing direct support in the treatment, care, and training of individuals with disabilities and special needs. This new Direct Support Professional Career Path Program provides a multi-tiered career progression that allows the opportunity for on-the-job training and advancement to supervisory positions while earning a competitive salary and full state benefits.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbia, SC

SC Commission on Disabilities and Special Needs Elects Executive Officers

Columbia, South Carolina – The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to announce the newly-elected 2022-2023 Executive Officers of the Commission on Disabilities and Special Needs:

Read full story
3 comments
Columbia, SC

DDSN Honors Lynette Mills as Employee of the Year

(Sponsored Content) Columbia, South Carolina --- The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Direct Support Professional Lynette Mills as the Autism Residential Operations Employee of the Year. Mills has worked for the agency for ten years and serves as Certified Medical Technician at the Aintree Community Training Home.

Read full story
1 comments
Hartsville, SC

DDSN Honors Dana Stone as Employee of the Year

Columbia, South Carolina --- The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Licensed Practical Nurse Dana Stone as the Thad E. Saleeby Regional Center Employee of the Year. Stone has worked for the agency for eight years and provides quality care for the consumers at the regional center located in Hartsville, South Carolina.

Read full story
4 comments
Columbia, SC

DDSN Honors Breanna Green as Employee of the Year

Columbia, South Carolina --- The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Direct Support Professional Breanna Green as the Coastal Regional Center Employee of the Year. Green has worked for the agency for five years and is assigned to the high behavioral women’s unit. She works with individuals who are diagnosed with both developmental disability and mental illness. Green displays an exceptional level of teamwork and compassion for those in her care.

Read full story
6 comments
Columbia, SC

DDSN Honors Arlethia Birchmore as Employee of the Year

Columbia, South Carolina ---The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Administrative Specialist Arlethia Birchmore as the Midlands Regional Center Employee of the Year. Birchmore has worked for the agency for two years and started her career at Midlands Center as a Direct Support Professional in one of the high-management residences. She is passionate about supporting people with intellectual disabilities.

Read full story
7 comments
Columbia, SC

DDSN Honors Angel Profit as Employee of the Year

Columbia, South Carolina --- The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Direct Support Professional Angel Profit as the Pee Dee Regional Center Employee of the Year. Profit has worked for the agency for twenty-nine years. She currently mentors and trains staff on how to care for residents.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy