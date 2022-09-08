SCEMD Offers Free Hurricane Preparedness App

The official app of the SCEMD is available on the Apple Store and Google Play for download. Courtesy of SCEMD

The official app of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) is available for free on the Apple Store and Google Play for download. The handy app will provide the user the latest information during a hurricane-related weather emergency or natural disaster including:

Your hurricane evacuation zone (Know Your Zone) evacuation maps

Creating an emergency plan

South Carolina State Office Closings and Delays

Emergency shelter information

Hotel and lodging information

Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announcements

South Carolina Emergency Guides

South Carolina travel information via the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT)

South Carolina weather status

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio

Coded emergency alerts

How to build an emergency kit

How to keep track of emergency supplies

Emergency planning for residents with functional or special medical needs

Emergency planning for pets

Emergency planning for businesses

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Flood Zone Map

511 SC app (mapping and navigation)

Reporting power outages

Road conditions

South Carolina School closings

Red Cross emergency shelters

Obtain emergency strobe light and alert whistle

Plus, the app provides valuable information on planning and preparing for emergency and recovering afterwards.

About SCEMD

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division, a division of the Adjutant General's Office, is the coordinating agency responsible for the statewide emergency management program. SCEMD’s mission is to develop, coordinate, and lead the state emergency management program, enabling effective preparation for, response to and recovery from emergencies and disasters in order to save lives, reduce human suffering and minimize property loss. South Carolina is threatened by many natural and technological hazards. Disasters and emergency situations can happen anytime and anywhere. When disaster strikes, you may not have much time to respond, so it is important that you and your family are prepared.

This information is made possible by the coordination of state, federal, local and volunteer agencies, including the S.C. Department of Public Safety, S.C. Commission for Minority Affairs, Clemson University Extension Service, the S.C. Department of Insurance, National Weather Service, S.C. Broadcasters Association, S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Federal Emergency Management Agency, American Red Cross, S.C. Department of Transportation, South Carolina Emergency Management Division and others.

