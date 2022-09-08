The South Carolina State Museum Hosts Accessibility Morning

Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina State Museum has an Accessibility Morning with Penelope the Dinosaur on September 10, 2022. This program provides free access for families of children, teenagers, and young adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and a quieter and calmer setting at the museum.

Guests who are neurodiverse, autistic, have sensory issues or have other disabilities can experience the museum’s exhibitions at their own pace and enjoy other special activities.

The general admission to Accessibility Morning is free for participants and their families.

Accessibility Morning Schedule:

9 – 11 a.m. | Sensory Room Available

9 – 10 a.m. | Program Partners Present

9:15 – 9:30 a.m. | Character Meet-and-Greet with Penelope the Dinosaur

9:45 a.m. | Select Sensory Planetarium Show – Superpower Dogs*



Journey around the globe to meet remarkable dogs and their human partners who fight crime, protect endangered species and save lives in avalanches and earthquakes. As we discover the extraordinary abilities of dogs and the remarkable science behind their superpowers, we’ll never look at our best friends the same way again! The show run time is 40 minutes.

*Sensory Friendly Shows will alternate monthly between the planetarium and 4D theater experiences. Shows feature lowered volume, however, 4D experiences still include enhanced effects, including bursts of air, rumbling seats, leg ticklers, bubbles and snow, lighting effects, and squirts of water. Accessibility Morning shows are free but space is limited.

Online Pre-Registration is for Accessibility Morning is encouraged. Visit bit.ly/3KVD3tO to register for the event.