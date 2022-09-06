DDSN Awarded Grant to Support Traumatic Brain Injury Programs

(Sponsored Content)

Columbia, South Carolina – The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) has been awarded a grant through Administration of Community Living (ACL), a division of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, as part of the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) State Partnership Program. This grant will provide a total of $800,000 to DDSN over the four-year grant period to increase availability of services and resources for South Carolinians who have experienced a TBI.

“DDSN will leverage the South Carolina Brain Injury Leadership Council to conduct a needs assessment, update South Carolina’s TBI strategic plan, and reinstitute the state’s TBI registry,” DDSN State Director Dr. Michelle Fry said. “The ACL grant will strengthen a person-centered system of services and supports that maximize the independence and overall health and well-being of people with TBI, their family members, and their support networks.”

ACL Strengthens Communities Courtesy of ACL

About ACL

The Administration for Community Living was created around the fundamental principle that older adults and people of all ages with disabilities should be able to live where they choose, with the people they choose, and with the ability to participate fully in their communities. By funding services and supports provided primarily by networks of community-based organizations like DDSN, and with investments in research, education, and innovation, ACL helps make this principle a reality for millions of Americans. Visit https://acl.gov, to find out more about their services and supports.

About DDSN

The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs is the state agency that plans, develops, coordinates and funds services for South Carolinians with the severe, lifelong disabilities of intellectual disability and related disabilities, autism spectrum disorder, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury and similar disability. For more information about DDSN and their services, visit https://ddsn.sc.gov.