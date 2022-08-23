Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOT

Columbia, South Carolina - Attention private nonprofit organizations who serve Seniors & Individuals with Disabilities!!! The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Office of Public Transit is hosting a Technical Assistance Outreach session on September 19, 2022. The outreach session is to familiarize current and potential 5310 subrecipients of the eligibility requirements to become a 5310 subrecipient.

The 5310 program provides funding for the purpose of assisting private nonprofit groups in meeting the transportation needs of older adults and people with disabilities when the transportation service provided is unavailable, insufficient, or inappropriate to meeting these needs. Each year SCDOT Office of Public Transit awards grants with the aims to improve mobility for seniors and individuals with disabilities by removing barriers to transportation service and expanding transportation mobility option.

The 5310 Subrecipient Technical Assistance Outreach Session is open to all eligible subrecipients which include private nonprofit organizations, states or local government authorities, or operators of public transportation. The outreach session will be held on September 19, 2022 at the River Center at Saluda Shoals Park, 5605 Bush River Rd, Columbia, South Carolina, 29212 beginning at 9:00 am.

To register for the outreach session please use the following link: https://www.subrecipientworkshop.com/5310-registration . The workshop registration closes Friday, August 26, 2022.

SCDOT COVID-19 Protocol

The safety of attendees is our first priority. Face masks are not required, but encouraged for use during the workshops. Also, hand sanitizer and face masks will be available onsite. If you have had any COVID-19 symptoms (100+ Fever, chills, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breaking or loss of taste or small) or tested positive within the last 48 hours, please notify Curtis Sims immediately at simsc@scdot.org.