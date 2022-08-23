DDSN Hurricane Preparedness Tips

Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to remind everyone that we are entering hurricane season in South Carolina. Are you and your family prepared in case of an evacuation or emergency?

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), "Caregivers play a critical role in hurricane preparedness for those with disabilities."

Here are some tips to help everyone prepare for a weather-related emergency:

General tips

  • Talk with friends, family or a support network about how to stay in touch.
  • Keep phone numbers for doctors, aides and family in a sealed waterproof bag.
  • Pack eyeglasses, contact lenses, hearing aids and dentures in an emergency kit (see below).
  • Ask neighbors or someone in your support circle to help keep you informed.
  • Plan ahead for accessible transportation in case evacuation becomes necessary.
  • Identify the closest shelter in case you need to leave your house.
  • Identify which medical facilities are close to your house or shelter.
  • Wear medical alert tags or bracelets with information about healthcare needs.
  • Plan and practice for an evacuation, and remember to take your medical devices in a waterproof bag.
  • Have at least a 10-day supply of prescription medicines along with copies of prescriptions; list of all medications and dosage; list of allergies; list of dietary restrictions.
  • Make plans for a pet, including a note for emergency responders: I have a service animal named ____, who must evacuate with me.

(Courtesy of FEMA)

Check below for a list of important items in your emergency kit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39YFkD_0hQmku1g00
Hurricane Preparedness Emergency KitImage courtesy of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division

Download the South Carolina Emergency Management Division's 2022 Hurricane Guide at https://www.scemd.org/.../scemd-hurricane-guide2022... or visit https://hurricane.sc/

DDSN is the state agency that plans, develops, coordinates and funds services for South Carolinians with the severe, lifelong disabilities of intellectual disability and related disabilities, autism spectrum disorder, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury and similar disability.

