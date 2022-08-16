DDSN Unveils a New Career Path for Direct Support Professionals

(Sponsored Content)

Columbia, S.C. -The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) is pleased to announce an exciting new opportunity for those interested in a meaningful career serving the State of South Carolina by providing direct support in the treatment, care, and training of individuals with disabilities and special needs. This new Direct Support Professional Career Path Program provides a multi-tiered career progression that allows the opportunity for on-the-job training and advancement to supervisory positions while earning a competitive salary and full state benefits.

“We are very excited to promote this new initiative. It is the first time DDSN has created such an extensive career path for our Direct Support Professionals,” DDSN Human Resources Director Elizabeth Lemmond said. “We are eager to see how this program will positively impact our agency’s recruitment and retention. Our direct support staff serve as an integral component of the agency’s mission.”

Those interested in this exciting new career opportunity, need only a High School Diploma or equivalent, to earn an annual salary of $31,200 and start work as a Direct Support Professional I. Once the individual has three years of experience working with our target population, they will qualify to be a Direct Support Professional II, receive additional compensation, and have opportunities to serve as a team lead. Candidates who already possess three or more years of experience working with our target population can immediately apply to a Direct Support Professional II position. In order to increase career progression statewide, DDSN has also tripled the available Direct Support Professional III positions who will serve as supervisors of the Direct Support Professional I and II positions and receive higher compensation. The Direct Support Professional I, II, and III positions are also overtime-eligible positions.

DDSN also has opportunities for advancement to a Direct Support Manager, who serves as supervisor of the Direct Support Professional III positions and receives higher compensation. In addition to the compensation, the state of South Carolina offers eligible employees generous benefits, including health, dental, vision, long-term disability, and life insurance; retirement and savings plan options; 15 days annual (vacation) leave per year, 15 days sick leave per year, and 13 paid holidays per year.