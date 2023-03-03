SC Department On Aging Offers Geriatric Loan Forgiveness Program

Columbia, South Carolina — The South Carolina Department On Aging offers Geriatric Loan Forgiveness Program for physicians. The Geriatric Loan Forgiveness Program incentivizes physicians in the fields of geriatrics and geriatric psychiatry to practice medicine in South Carolina by helping to repay their medical school debt. Only physicians who have completed fellowships or are in the process of completing fellowships in geriatrics or geriatric psychiatry are eligible to apply. Successful applicants must meet certain criteria. To learn more about our program or for more information visit— https://aging.sc.gov/programs-initiatives/geriatric-loan-forgiveness. The application deadline is April 30, 2023.

Since its inception in 2005, the Geriatric Loan Forgiveness Program has awarded 28 physicians $840,000 to repay their medical school debt."

This program is only for geriatric fellows. In exchange for a commitment to practice geriatric medicine in South Carolina for at least five years, eligible doctors can compete to receive a $35,000 grant to help repay their medical school debt. The physicians who practice geriatrics may have medical school debts above $250,000.

The Geriatric Loan Forgiveness Program incentivizes physicians in SC by paying off medical school debts. Photo by Courtesy of Freepik

“South Carolina’s senior population is growing exponentially, and we do not have enough geriatricians to meet this influx of seniors,” South Carolina Department on Aging Director Connie Munn said. “The Geriatric Loan Program was created to bring some of our nation’s most elite practitioners of geriatrics to South Carolina by offering to repay a portion of their medical school debt. Our seniors deserve the best!”

This medical school loan forgiveness program for geriatrics is the first of its kind in the nation. For more information on the South Carolina Department on Aging visit https://aging.sc.gov/ and https://www.getcaresc.com/. For more information about the Geriatric Loan Forgiveness Program, contact Kay Taylor Hightower, Esq. - khightower@aging.sc.gov.

The Geriatric Loan Forgiveness Program has improved the lives of the approximately 1.1 million seniors who reside in South Carolina by incentivizing our nation’s finest geriatric specialists to practice in the state."