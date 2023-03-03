SCDHHS Announces $35 Million Behavioral Health Crisis Stabilization Grant Program

PJ@DisabilityNews

Columbia, South Carolina – The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) today announced the creation of a new grant program to increase access to crisis stabilization services for South Carolinians who are experiencing behavioral health episodes, including those associated with mental health and substance use. Through the newly created behavioral health crisis stabilization services grant program, the agency will issue approximately $35 million in grant funds to South Carolina hospitals to build specialized hospital-based emergency departments and observational units dedicated to behavioral health. The application for the grant program is available on the agency’s website.

In his State of the State Address in January 2022, Governor Henry McMaster directed SCDHHS to “initiate an immediate review of our State’s behavioral health funding and delivery system.” In addition, the South Carolina General Assembly directed SCDHHS to “undertake an effort to assess existing gaps in coverage for or the supply of inpatient psychiatric care, crisis stabilization, and other inpatient or outpatient behavioral health services” in its 2022-2023 General Appropriations Bill (117.153).

“It's been very clear in recent years that a mental health crisis exists in South Carolina,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This grant program will provide our hospitals with the infrastructure needed to meet the increased demand for behavioral and mental health services and ultimately improve the quality of care for South Carolinians in crisis.”

May 2022, SCDHHS completed its review of South Carolina’s school mental health services program and released seven recommendations to improve access to critical school-based mental health services. Establishing a behavioral health crisis stabilization services grant is another key component of the agency’s plan to improve access to behavioral health services and promote continuity of care throughout the state’s health care delivery system.

“Behavioral health services in South Carolina are delivered through a complex array of fragmented systems that are difficult to navigate and have produced significant gaps in services,” said SCDHHS Director Robby Kerr. “We look forward to working with hospitals across the state to build these specialized units dedicated to improving access to these important services and helping those who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis access appropriate care in appropriate settings.”

Crisis stabilization services grant funds must be used as one-time infrastructure funds to build specialized hospital-based emergency departments and observational units dedicated to behavioral health. These dedicated departments and units will need to operate on a “no wrong door” model providing a care alternative to emergency or inpatient admission or use of law enforcement resources that is available 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. The agency’s goals through the establishment of this grant program are to ease overcrowding in the general emergency department, initiate needed urgent psychiatric treatment and reduce unnecessary hospital inpatient admissions through the addition of patient spaces. The primary spaces in the unit will be for recliners/open space in order to provide a calming space for rapid assessments and treatment.

View the behavioral health crisis stabilization services grant request for application and learn more about the grant program on SCDHHS’ website.

Key Behavioral Health Statistics

  • During the first week of the 2022-2023 school year, the Medical University of South Carolina reported treating six children per day in its pediatric emergency department for behavioral health needs.
  • Approximately 70% of youth in South Carolina with a major depressive episode do not receive mental health services.
  • Nationally, between 12% - 15% of all emergency department visits nationwide are mental-health related.
  • Nationally, behavioral health emergency department stays often average over 30 hours.
  • Psychiatric patients spend three times longer than other patients in the emergency department, this prevents 2.2 bed turnovers on average.
  • Typically, 70-80% of psychiatric emergencies can be stabilized in less than 24 hours.
  • Nationally, at least 7 million emergency psychiatric assessments are made each year.
  • Nationally, mental health-related emergency department visits among adolescents increased by 31% in 2020 compared to 2019.
  • Emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts among girls between the ages of 12 and 17 were 51% higher in February and March 2021 than during the same period in 2019.
  • High school students with depression are more than twice as likely to drop out than their peers.
  • Suicide is the second leading cause of death for South Carolinians between ages 10-14.
  • Suicide is the third leading cause of death for South Carolinians between ages 15-17.

About the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services provides health care benefits to nearly 1.3 million South Carolinians. Its mission is to be boldly innovative in improving the health and quality of life for South Carolinians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GH7vl_0l66B53H00
SCDHHS announces new grant program to increase access to crisis stabilization services for South Carolinians.Photo byCanva

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Crisis Intervention# Mental health# Suicide Prevention# Depression# Disability

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a journalist with 30+ years of experience working in the fields of natural resources, non-profit, education, research and disabilities and special needs. I will be reporting about the events that affect the disabled and special needs community.

Columbia, SC
652 followers

More from PJ@DisabilityNews

Washington, DC

NDSS Down Syndrome Advocacy Conference in Washington DC

Washington, D.C. - The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) will host the Down Syndrome Advocacy Conference at Washington, D.C., on April 17-19, 2023. This two-day event (with optional pre-conference learning sessions on April 17) will bring the people together to advocate for legislative priorities that impact the Down syndrome community. NDSS will be holding this conference in partnership with other national Down syndrome organizations, including their Advocacy Partners, the National Down Syndrome Congress, and the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

Read full story

SC Department On Aging Offers Geriatric Loan Forgiveness Program

Columbia, South Carolina — The South Carolina Department On Aging offers Geriatric Loan Forgiveness Program for physicians. The Geriatric Loan Forgiveness Program incentivizes physicians in the fields of geriatrics and geriatric psychiatry to practice medicine in South Carolina by helping to repay their medical school debt. Only physicians who have completed fellowships or are in the process of completing fellowships in geriatrics or geriatric psychiatry are eligible to apply. Successful applicants must meet certain criteria. To learn more about our program or for more information visit— https://aging.sc.gov/programs-initiatives/geriatric-loan-forgiveness. The application deadline is April 30, 2023.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbia, SC

Meet the Cat in the Hat at the SCSM Accessibility Morning on March 11

Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina State Museum (SCSM) has an Accessibility Morning meet and greet with Dr. Seuss' Cat in the Hat on March 11, 2023. This program provides free access for families of children, teenagers, and young adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and a quieter and calmer setting at the South Carolina State Museum.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

FCSC Hosting Four Free Training Sessions for Families with Disabilities in March

TIME: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm EST. REGISTRATION: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/support-parent-training-south-carolina-tickets-468667656577. South Carolina parents / caregivers, join FCSC on Support Parent Saturday for an interactive workshop that provides four hours of evidence-based training which will give a parent of a child with special health care needs the skills to be able to support another parent effectively. The goal of the Support Parent Program is to help educate, inspire and empower parents and their children to live rich, fulfilling lives in spite of many challenges. As a representative of Family Connection, a Support Parent provides emotional support and information to families of individuals with disabilities or other special needs. Support Parents connect with other families, either by telephone or by email, and provide a safe listening environment that can be a wealth of information to other families. All attendees who complete the training will receive a certificate as well as additional opportunities for skill development and volunteer time during their year commitment with Family Connection of SC.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

NECEC Hosts A Community of Care: Collaboration and Partnership to Empower People with Disabilities Event on March 4

Columbia, South Carolina - The NorthEast Columbia Empowerment Coalition (NECEC) is hosting "A Community of Care: Collaboration and Partnership to Empower People with Disabilities" on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., at the Converspace Business Center, 136 Forum Drive (Suite 4) Columbia, SC 29229.

Read full story

Brain Injury Association of South Carolina Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Virtual 5K Fundraiser in March

Columbia, South Carolina - The Brain Injury Association of South Carolina (BIASC) is hosting the second annual Virtual Walk, Run, & Roll 5K to celebrate BIASC's 25th anniversary and Brain Injury Awareness Month.

Read full story
Spartanburg, SC

Classical Healing Keys Presents a Stigma-Free Concert at Converse University

Spartanburg, South Carolina - Classical Healing Keys presents a free concert highlighting mental health stories and challenging stigma around mental illness in partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health America of Spartanburg County,

Read full story
1 comments

SCDDC Offers Intellectual, Developmental Disabilities, and Dementia Essential Skills Workshop

Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina Developmental Disabilities Council is offering a workshop based on the National Task Group on Intellectual Disabilities & Dementia Practices (NTG) highly rated national model training curriculum on dementia capable care of adults with Intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (IDD).

Read full story

South Carolinians Can Support Disabled Seniors During Tax Season

Columbia, South Carolina — The ElderCare Trust Fund awards grants to non-profit organizations that create programs to help South Carolina's seniors live in dignity at home. Only non-profit organizations are eligible to receive grants from the Fund.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbia, SC

Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility Morning

Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina State Museum has an Accessibility Morning meet and greet with Esteban, the Pea Green Crayon from Drew Dewalt's The Day the Crayons Came Home children's book on February 11, 2023. This program provides free access for families of children, teenagers, and young adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and a quieter and calmer setting at the South Carolina State Museum.

Read full story

Disability Advocacy Day Planned for March 1 at South Carolina Statehouse

Columbia, South Carolina - The South Carolina Partnership of Disability Organizations (SCPDO) is hosting the 34th Annual Disability Advocacy Day on the north grounds at the South Carolina Statehouse on March 1, 2023. The event will include an awareness walk, meetings with representatives, rally and speeches from community partners, member organizations, self-advocates, family members, caregivers and special guests.

Read full story
2 comments
Myrtle Beach, SC

WonderWorks Offering Sensory Day in February

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - The Sensory Day at WonderWorks will be from 10:30 AM - 3 PM on February 5, 2023, WonderWorks’ exhibits will be altered to provide limited stimulation for guests with special needs. The music in the facility will be lowered, loud exhibits will not be operational, and our inversion tunnel will be stopped, creating a safe environment for everyone to enjoy the facility without feeling overwhelmed.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary Expo

Columbia, South Carolina - The University of South Carolina Assistive Technology Program will be hosting the 30th Annual South Carolins (SC) Assistive Technology EXPO on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, SC 29201.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11

Cupid’s Chase is a fun way for us to come together each year and raise awareness for our services. Columbia, South Carolina – On Saturday, February 11, 2023, Community Options will host its annual Cupid’s Chase 5k event in support of people with disabilities. The 5k will be held in three cities across South Carolina and will all begin at 10:00 am.

Read full story

FCSC Hosting Five Free Training Sessions for Families with Disabilities in February

Columbia, South Carolina - The Family Connection of South Carolina (FCSC) is hosting five training sessions for families with disabilities in February 2023, (Seminar Series 1-3) (1) Positive Parenting for Children with a Disability, (2) Helping Your Child Reach Their Potential, (3) Changing Problem Behavior into Positive Behavior, The Basics of Supplementary Aids and Services and Related Services, and Asthma Basics: The Big 5. All events are free and require registration to attend seminars and training sessions.

Read full story

SCDOA and Able SC Partner to Provide 122 Weather Alert Systems to Seniors

Columbia, South Carolina — Able South Carolina (Able SC) was awarded a grant through Dominion Energy to build emergency kits. They partnered with the South Carolina Department on Aging (SCDOA) and accepted 122 weather alert systems to distribute to seniors 60 years of age and older and persons 18 and older with a disability.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the Arts

A new concert program creates accessible event for persons with sensory sensitivities and their families. Columbia, South Carolina – The South Carolina Philharmonic presents Sensory Friendly-Family Concert Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 3:00 PM at the Koger Center for the Arts. This concert event is designed especially for persons with sensory sensitivities and their families. As a component of the SCP's educational and outreach programs, this inclusive concert gives audience members the ability to fully experience orchestral music without any of the constraints of a standard performance. During this 60-minute program, audience members are free to move about, dance, speak, sing, vocalize or move between the auditorium and the lobby if desired.

Read full story
Columbia, SC

FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in January

Columbia, South Carolina - The Family Connection of South Carolina (FCSC) is hosting three training sessions for families with disabilities in January 2023, the Basics of the IEP, SC Parent and Caregiver Advocacy Training and Focus Group, and Support Parent Training.

Read full story
Clinton, SC

DDSN Hosting a Blood Drive at the Whitten Regional Center

Clinton, South Carolina - The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs will be hosting a blood drive at its Whitten Regional Center facility on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All donors will receive a $20 e-Gift card plus a $50 bonus e-Gift card within 24-48 hours after donation. The event is open to the public.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy