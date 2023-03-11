Anurag Thakur reacts strongly to New York Times' opinion article on Kashmir .

PIYUSH

Anurag Thakur has reacted strongly to the opinion article published in the American newspaper New York Times on Kashmir, saying that the sole purpose of this open piece is to spread propaganda about India and the Prime Minister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CogD_0lEGLbWG00
Photo byTwitter@KashmirViews9

On Friday, India has described the opinion article published in the American newspaper New York Times about press freedom in Kashmir as mischievous and imaginary .

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, "The New York Times has long ago stopped being neutral while publishing anything about India. The NYT's so-called opinion piece on press freedom in Kashmir is mischievous and speculative. The sole purpose of publishing it is to spread propaganda about India and its democratic institutions."

Thakur's strong reaction came at a time when the US-based newspaper 'New York Times' has published an opinion article on alleged restrictions on Kashmir and related information. 

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur further said, "New York Times and some other foreign media related to it are spreading lies about India and Prime Minister Narendra Modiji. Such lies cannot last long .

Running the agenda will not be allowed

Anurag Thakur said, "The tremendous lie spread in the New York Times about press freedom in Kashmir is condemnable. Freedom of the press in India is as effective as other fundamental rights. There is democracy in India and we are very mature. We don't need to learn democracy from an agenda-driven newspaper. Indians will not allow people with such mindsets to drive a decisive agenda on Indian soil."

"Some foreign media systems have been trying to malign the image of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi by lying about our democracy and pluralistic society for a long time. 

Controversial opinion article by The New York Times

The New York Times on Wednesday published an opinion article from 'India is Arming Villagers in One of Earth's Most Militarized Places'. The article alleged that in Jammu and Kashmir, one of the world's most militarised places, the Indian government has forced thousands of civilians to take up arms. This shows the extent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aggressive stance to control the long-troubled Jammu and Kashmir. 

The opinion states that local people have taken up arms in response to targeted terrorist attacks on Hindu families in Jammu and Kashmir. During the day they are drivers, shopkeepers and farmers and at night they are members of the local militia. Their rifles hang on their shoulders. 

The New York Times wrote, "Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir are feeling threatened again. Many of these people have been listed to protect themselves. Under this, citizens will be given limited training in government weapons .

Speaking to the New York Times, political historian and academic Siddique Wahid said, "It seems strange that even in the most militarized region of the world, you are required to arm your citizens to secure them, which is the job of the army. This is a contradiction in many ways .

