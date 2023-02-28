29 buildings collapse, more than 5 dozen injured in earthquake in Turkey after 3 weeks

Earthquake tremors have been felt once again in Turkey. Their intensity was recorded at 5.6. After the new tremors, panic was seen more among the people. People immediately ran to the streets. 29 buildings collapsed. One person died, while more than 69 people were injured.

The wounds of the earthquake that occurred in Turkey 22 days ago i.e. on 6 February are not yet healed that the earthquake has started shaking people again. On Monday, a strong earthquake was felt in the southeastern part of Turkey. As many as 29 buildings collapsed when the ground shook. One person died in the earthquake, while more than 69 people were injured. The earthquake measured 5.6 on the Richter scale .

Hayatap, who runs an anilum welfare charity in the quake-hit region, said a building collapsed on top of a vehicle in the city of Malatya when the quake struck. However, before the building collapsed, the people present in the car had left the place. The earthquake in Turkey on February 6 has caused tremendous devastation there. So far, more than 50 thousand people have died.

Earlier, earthquake tremors were felt in Turkey on February 6. The first shock came at 4.17 am. Its intensity on the Richter scale was 7.8 magnitudes. The epicenter of the earthquake was Gaziantep in southern Turkey. Shortly after people could handle it, another earthquake occurred, its intensity on the Richter scale was 6.4 magnitude. This phase of earthquake tremors did not stop here. This was followed by another 6.5-magnitude shock .

The quakes devastated 11 provinces, including Malatya, Sanliurfa, Osmania and Diyarbakir. At 4 pm, another earthquake occurred i.e. the fourth earthquake. This shock caused the most devastation. Just one and a half hours later, at 5.30 pm, the fifth earthquake occurred. The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey on February 6 has exceeded 33 thousand.

In 1999, 18,000 people died.

Due to the geographical location of Turkey, earthquakes often occur here. The 1999 earthquake killed 18,000 people. At the same time, more than 600 people died in the earthquake in October 2011. Let us know that the earthquake also caused havoc in border Syria, whose scary pictures surfaced.

After February 6, earthquake tremors were also felt in Turkey on February 20. The magnitude of the earthquake in Hyatt province was 6.4. After the earthquake, people already living in fear came on the streets. There was an atmosphere of chaos. Cracks were seen in many buildings .

