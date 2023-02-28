Two years after recovery from Covid, lung problems continue to occur... Study

Symbolic image Photo by Andy Holmes on Unsplash

Researchers in Wuhan, China, have done a study on patients who have recovered from Covid, which has revealed that even after two years of recovery, many types of problems are coming out in the lungs of patients. Most patients are having trouble breathing. What else did this study reveal? Learn .

Long Covid: Were you infected with Corona? If your answer is yes, then the new study can increase your problem. Because a study has revealed that even after two years of recovering from Covid, the lungs have not fully recovered.

The study, published in a science journal called Radiology, states that more than 600 million people worldwide have recovered from Covid, but they may still have long-term infections in some organs, especially in the lungs.

The study was conducted by Qing Yi and Heshui Shi of the Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China.

How was this study done?

In this study, 144 patients who have recovered from Covid were included. There were 79 men and 65 women, with an average age of 60 years.

These were patients who recovered from Covid between 15 January and 10 March 2020. These people had CT scans done three times in 6 months, 12 months and two years.

A CT scan revealed that even after two years of recovering from Covid, he had many problems in his lungs. Many types of problems like fibrosis, healing, honeycombing, cystic change were seen in their lungs .

What did the study reveal?

The study found that after 6 months, 54 percent of the patients had problems in the lungs. At the same time, even after two years, 39 percent of the patients' lungs were not fully cured. Whereas, 61 percent i.e. 88 patients had good lungs.

It has been reported in the study that breathing problems in patients lasted for a long time. However, after 6 months, 30 percent of patients had this problem, while after two years the number of such patients decreased to 22 percent.

According to the study, even after two years, many patients were having trouble breathing. Two years later, 29 per cent of the patients still complained of pulmonary diffusion. Pulmonary diffusion means how the air sacs are delivering oxygen to the lungs .