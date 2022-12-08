Recreational marijuana becomes legal tomorrow in Missouri & the state will begin a review of pot cases.

Although Missouri legalized recreational marijuana, many issues covered in the original proposal, "LegalMo 2022," which passed in the November elections, are still somewhat vague. One of them is people who are caught up with Child Protective Services and custody of their kids due to marijuana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QGT6_0jZwdp0700
Photo byNdispensable/UnsplashonUnsplash

Child Protective Services has a broad range of powers, and much depends on their view of the situation, which can be subjective. While there is nothing covering people who were already in the system before the proposal passed, the proposal does cover this type of issue somewhat.

"LegalMo 2022" reads as follows regarding parental rights,

"No person shall be denied parental rights, custody of, or visitation with a minor child by a state or local government executive agency based solely on conduct that is permitted by this section unless the person's behavior is such that it creates an unreasonable danger to the minor child that can be established by clear and convincing evidence."

If you are currently in this situation, the best idea would be to speak with a knowledgeable family law attorney about your unique case. There are no laws covering if you are allowed to smoke marijuana around your children but considering secondhand smoke, it is probably not a great idea.

Also, having a controlled storage place for your "stash" and "paraphernalia" is essential in keeping your children safe. Safety in the refrigerator is also crucial when it comes to any "weed product" that may need to be refrigerated.

When will people start being released from jails and prisons?

Missouri will begin to review and release weed offenders and "expunge" records starting on December 8th. Interestingly, according to the Missouri Bar, the record can still be unsealed.

"LegalMO 2022" states that the Missouri Public Defenders Office will make available a form to complete for people who are currently locked up on marijuana cases. They can petition the court to vacate their sentence and have the record expunged.

John Payne, a spokesperson for "LegalMO 2022", says cases will be expunged according to the severity, with the less severe cases expunged first.

This means people incarcerated on marijuana charges must petition the courts to review their records.

"LegalMO 2022" gives a six-month deadline for expungements for people who are no longer incarcerated or under supervision of parole and probation with misdemeanor offenses. The only exceptions are violent crimes related to marijuana or distribution to a minor.

Missouri has 12 months to expunge felony charges on someone's record from a completed sentence in which the old charge is no longer a felony under the new law. Again the exception to this is a violent crime or distribution to a minor.

Missouri courts are expected to issue adjudications for open misdemeanor cases 90 days from the effective date, December 8th.

Sentencing courts should complete adjudications for class E felonies within 180 days and 270 days for Class D felonies involving 3 pounds or less of marijuana. There are no stipulations listed regarding over 3 pounds of marijuana.

If you have a federal marijuana case, all hope is not lost. In October, President Biden issued a pardon to all low-level federal marijuana cases. Amnesty does not include conspiracy, distribution, possession with intent to distribute, and other charges on the more severe side.

Will new laws affect probation and parole?

No. You probably will not be able to smoke weed if on probation and parole and may be drug tested accordingly. Alcohol is legal, but many people on probation or parole are prohibited from drinking.

Change comes from involvement, and involvement is easier than you think.

Click this link to email your senator and tell them how you feel about the legalization of marijuana in Missouri and what you would like to see happen with regulations.

Click below to read part 1 of my 8-part series:

Part 1: Parents find similarities in the deaths of their kids in Washington & Madison counties, Missouri & want answers.

