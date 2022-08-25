4J Vacation Rentals & Kickn'K offer a great way to get that last float trip in for the season before the cold hits.

We recently rented a cabin from 4J Vacation Rentals in Steelville, MO, for some time away. We stayed in the cabin for the few days we were there. It had a hot tub, and we enjoyed our time alone without kids. We bought steaks from their adjoining cattle farm that were hands down the best steaks we've ever eaten. We realized 4J Vacation Rentals offered much more than we knew on the way out. Not only did they offer fresh beef and chicken raised without hormones and pesticides, but they also have several very nice cabins and a canoe/raft rental service on the adjoining property.

The view from the back porch of "Murphy's Retreat" at 4J Vacation Rentals in Steelville, MO Pink Politic

Murphy's Retreat

We decided to take the kids back the following week for a three-mile float before school started. 4J Vacation Rentals did not disappoint. We rented "Murphy's Retreat," which exceeded our expectations. The house had enough room for 12 people to stay and sleep comfortably.

Identical to the "Country Cabin" we rented from 4J previously, "Murphy's Retreat" was spotless. With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, our family had more than enough room to enjoy the home away from home. There is a fabulous covered porch overlooking the property and the Meramec River with breathtaking views and a barbeque pit right off the kitchen.

"Murphy's Retreat" at 4J Vacation Rentals, Steelville, MO 4J Vacation Rentals

A kitchen full of dishes, pots & pans, spices, glassware, and a dishwasher made cooking for the family easy. There was a full-size washer and dryer and an abundance of clean linens, including towels and pillows. If you prefer a hot tub, you can book a cabin with a hot tub but may need to do so in advance due to availability.

4J Vacation Rentals and the Meramec

The property consists of 400 acres along the Meramec River with a mile and a half of river frontage, allowing you to choose from several excellent swimming holes on their property.

At one of the access points, they have a perfect setup for people who want to swim all day and barbeque. There is a pavilion with barbeque pits and meat smokers. The best part is they have a refrigerator right under the pavilion and electrical outlets for any other electronics you may want to use.

4J Vacation Rentals 4J Vacation Rentals

The swimming hole is a beautiful, clean, calm part of the Meramec and perfect on a hot day. It is a nice little spot to spend time with family and friends and swim. Another unique amenity they provide at the pavilion is an actual johnny-on-the-spot which is a rarety when hanging out on the river all day and super convenient.

Follow Pink Politic on Newsbreak , Twitter , and Facebook .

Our Kickn'K Float

We decided to take our teenagers on a three-mile float while we were there. We are pleased we did. We rented a six-man raft and scheduled our float for 11 am. Kickn'K offered a very flexible float schedule which meant we could take our time waking up and preparing for our day.

They provided transportation, and their rates were exceptionally reasonable. Our driver was great and had a wealth of knowledge to share about the area. We floated our three miles during the week, which meant we could achieve a peaceful, almost private float with the kids.

During the week, there are not as many people floating and although floating with big groups is fun, floating with the kids, and hardly anyone else on the water was just as satisfying. The stretch of river we floated was clean and beautiful, with plenty of sandbars to stop and stretch our legs. We had a great time and will cherish the memories we made with our kids on the float.

The Crossbuck Barn Venue

"The Crossbuck Barn" is a beautiful and unique place to tie the knot. You can exchange vows with a fantastic view as your backdrop and celebrate your marriage with your friends and family inside the barn. The venue is not only an excellent choice for weddings but for reunions, celebrations, concerts, whatever you need to host and will comfortably fit 200 people.

The Crossbuck Barn in Steelville, MO 4J Vacation Rentals

I've visited 4J twice this month and written two articles about my experience because it is just one of those hidden gems you want to share with others.

The Crossbuck Barn Steelville, MO 4J Vacation Rentals

My boyfriend told me he didn't want me to write the article because he wanted to keep it our secret, but I had to pass on the review to my readers. Affordable, close to home, and a great way to make memories that will last your family a lifetime, I give 4J Vacation Rentals and their family-owned experience a solid 10 out of 10 stars.

Follow Pink Politic on Newsbreak , Twitter , and Facebook .

Read more from Pink Politic,

Part 1: Parents find similarities in the deaths of their kids in Washington & Madison counties, Missouri & want answers.