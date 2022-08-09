This peaceful retreat on a cattle farm in Steelville, Missouri, is an excellent getaway for peace-seeking beef lovers.

Occasionally you find a place that supersedes expectations, and this is one of those instances. My significant other and I decided to find a place to get away from the hustle and bustle of life in the big city, work, and stress.

We checked out the "Airbnb" app and found this fantastic retreat called 4J Vacation Rentals in Steelville, Missouri. Little did we realize what a gem we would find.

We rented a little cabin on a working cattle farm on the Meramec River. The cabin was sparkling clean and stocked with everything you need for an entire family to spend days on the farm. There were dishes, glassware, pots and pans, silverware, spices, and even a toaster and coffee pot.

Nothing was overlooked when anticipating comfort for guests of the farm. Every little detail was considered to provide the most comfortable, peaceful stay possible. Even though it was raining we enjoyed a hot tub right outside our front door. The cabin itself had three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom had a shower, vanity, and toilet, and the bathroom in the main hallway had a full bathtub and shower.

All three beds offered different mattresses ranging from soft to more firm, so we could choose a mattress that fit our preference. There was a washer and dryer complete with laundry detergent and fabric softener sheets. The cabin also had a dishwasher which made the kitchen complete. Also, adding to the comfort, were plenty of big fluffy towels, extra linens, and pillows on every bed.

There was a smart tv in the living room with free channels and all the apps you need to relax and watch TV using your own accounts or the farms. There are several access points on the farm to swim on the Meramec River, and all were spots where the Meramec was calm and easily navigated. Also, adjoining the farm is a canoe rental service if you want to float during your trip.

The views of the farm are unbelievable, and the peace is surreal.

The best part of our stay at 4J Vacation Rentals is the adjoining 4J Cattle Farm and the beef. Since it is a working cattle farm, we found we could order beef from our cabin in single servings for our stay or order bulk to take home when we leave.

The farm is family owned and passed down through generations. It is a vision of peace operating under the philosophy 'Mother Nature Knows Best." This philosophy aids the 4J Cattle Farm by producing hormone-free, medication-free, and herbicide-free meat products.

Jessica explains the cattle farm on their website,

"Justin and I also run a nearby cattle farm, and my mom and I have started a non-profit equine therapy practice for those with special needs. Justin and I have two kids who love to run around and explore the surrounding rolling hills and sparkling riverbeds, just like I did when I was a kid and my mom did before me."

We ordered steaks the first night, and our hosts brought us the best steak money could buy. We decided on the Wagyu Porterhouse and Wagyu Ribeye; Jessica and Justin delivered the cuts of meat directly to our cabin. We didn't realize we would be able to buy fresh meat on our trip, so they even brought us some fantastic seasoning to use when we prepared our steaks.

The steaks we ate from the 4J Cattle Farm were hands down the best steaks we have ever eaten. Even if you cannot visit the 4J Vacation Rental Cabins in person because you can't get away, you should look at their menu online and consider ordering products from their farm.

The products they offer are the best of the best not only because of the quality of their meat, but the pricing is comparable to local grocery stores, if not less expensive, and the products they offer are a much healthier choice for you and your family.

