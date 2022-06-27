How will the Supreme Court decision regarding "Roe vs Wade" affect Missouri abortion laws?

In a history-changing decision this week, The Supreme Court of the United States overturned the 1973 decision in the controversial "Roe vs. Wade" ruling. The conclusion from the 70's made it a constitutional right for a woman to terminate her pregnancy. Conservatives are happy, but liberals are furious. There are two sides to this story, and then there is the truth.

The Supreme Court of the United States Joe Ravi/Wikimedia

The facts.

Why was the Supreme Court created?

The Constitution granted the Supreme Court ultimate jurisdiction over all laws, especially those in which their constitutionality was at issue. The High Court was also designated to oversee cases concerning treaties of the United States, foreign diplomats, admiralty practice, and maritime jurisdiction. -www.history.com

What does the Supreme Court do?

The Court acts as the protector and interpreter of the Constitution. The US Constitution establishes the Supreme Court. -www.americanbar.org

What is the primary function of the Supreme Court?

As the final arbiter of the law, the Court is charged with ensuring the American people the promise of equal justice under law and, thereby, also functions as guardian and interpreter of the Constitution. -www.supremecourt.gov

How does this relate to Roe vs. Wade?

In laypeople's terms, this means that the Supreme Court interprets the law in various cases where there is a question surrounding constitutional rights. It is not all the Supreme Court does but this is what is applicable in Roe vs. Wade.

In the case of the Mississippi Department of Health vs. Jackson Women's Health Organization last week, the "Roe vs. Wade" case entered the hot seat. Jackson Women's Health Organization, an abortion clinic, and one of its doctors challenged the case law of Roe vs. Wade, alleging that it "violated this Court's precedents establishing a constitutional right to abortion."

The Supreme Court disagreed in a 5-4 vote with the previous ruling on this case from the 70s and decided it was not appropriately determined according to the United States Constitution. The Supreme Court responded with,

The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives. -The Supreme Court of The United States of America.

So basically, the Supreme Court decided that nowhere in the Constitution does it reference abortion as a constitutional right. The Supreme Court attempts to take a non-bias view of the cases it hears and address how the Constitution applies to said cases.

Although the ruling is more popular with some than others, ultimately, the Supreme Court did its job.

Where does that leave women in Missouri?

Missouri happens to be a very conservative state, and that means that you will not be able to get an abortion in Missouri, effective immediately. There are extreme cases that may or may not affect the abortion laws in Missouri, such as the mother and baby's health.

The only way to address this in the state of Missouri if you are unhappy with it is to vote. However, a large majority of Missourians agree with this ruling because it is a red state, so it is a tall order.

That said, this does not mean you cannot travel outside of Missouri to receive abortion services. You will not "be arrested" for obtaining such services in a state where abortions are legal.

The Supreme Court decision ruled that it is not the job of the federal government to regulate such services but the job of each individual state.

There are as many states that lean to the right as that lean to the left, so at a state level, the more liberal democratic states will be business as usual. In red states like Missouri, these services will no longer be available.

If you are still concerned about what this ruling means to women across the nation, you can read the entire 213-page Supreme Court Ruling by clicking here.

It is always good to know what you are fighting for when you stand for a cause. To honestly see the un bias facts, you must do your research.

Change comes from involvement, and involvement is easier than you think.

Click this link to email your senator and tell them how you feel about Missouri's stance on abortion.

What are your thoughts on the ruling of Roe vs. Wade in the Supreme Court this week?

