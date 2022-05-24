Title 42 is extended by federal judge and Texas issues a warning for all US parents about fentanyl crossing the border.

Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Safety issued a dire warning to parents; Fentanyl is killing adults and our youth. Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45. This surpasses car accidents, cancer, and suicide.

Title 42

In April, Missouri, along with several other states, filed suit against the Biden administration to stop the repeal of Title 42. A federal judge extended Title 42 on Friday, which was supposed to expire on May 23rd, 2022. Title 42 allows border agents to expel illegal immigrants at the border before they have the opportunity to seek asylum.

In an interview with Fox News, Lt. Christopher Olivarez, Texas Department of Safety, explained how the crisis at the border is not just dangerous for Texas but the entire country.

Olivarez said that the whole nation should be very concerned because 250 people a day are overdosing on fentanyl. That is one person every five minutes.

This should not be a red or blue issue but a red, white, and blue issue.

-Lt. Christopher Olivares, Texas Dept. of Safety

Olivares insisted Congress must come together immediately to address the fentanyl crisis. He warned that parents need to speak with their kids and tell them that fentanyl is "passed off" as other drugs such as Xanax and Adderall.

Kids may think they are taking Xanax or Adderall, but it's laced with fentanyl. In the Fox News report, the Lieutenant stated that Texas was able to seize 340 million lethal doses just in the state of Texas alone.

He said these pills were smuggled past the border and were already in Texas. He also said they were on their way to being distributed across the United States.

Drug Seizures Increased by over 50%

2019 - 2,633 lbs .

2,633 lbs 2020 - 4,558 lbs.

4,558 lbs. 2021 - 10,586 lbs.

10,586 lbs. 2022 - 4,956 lbs. (year to date)

Those numbers, including Olivarez's number in his Fox interview, are shocking. These are just the drugs we know of that were caught at the border.

The DHS (Department of Homeland Security) estimates ending Title 42 would lead to upwards of 18,000 illegal immigrants a day on top of the 200,000 illegal immigrants or more daily already attempting to enter the country every month.

If this happens, six million illegal immigrants are estimated to be entering the country in a year.

Texas Governor Abbott launched "Operation Lone Star" in March of 2021, resulting in more than 246,000 migrant apprehensions, 15,000 criminal arrests, seizure of 4,800 weapons, and $38 million in currency, also seizing 344 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

Operation Lone Star has seized over 344M lethal doses of fentanyl, enough to kill every American. This crisis isn't unique to our state; it's plaguing the country. Texas is committed to stopping the flow of drugs from coming into our country in the wake of Biden's inaction. That is enough fentanyl to kill every American in the country.

-Texas Governor Abbott

In April 2022, Governor Abbott announced his plan to help open the Biden administration's eyes to the impending chaos in an already chaotic situation at the border if Title 42 is repealed.

He began shipping illegal migrants to Washington D.C. via chartered buses and dropping them off just blocks from the Capitol.

The Biden Administration

Since taking office, the Biden Administration has been counterproductive concerning borders and national security. Actions taken by the Biden administration regarding border safety have even proven to make the dire situation worse, including the plan to repeal Title 42.

Biden and his administration offer no solutions or ideas to ponder regarding the dangerous situation at our Mexican border.

So far, the Biden administration has refused to change direction regarding repealing Title 42. The announcement of the repeal of Title 42 was on April 2nd.

A few weeks later, Biden's administration published a press release from the White House Briefing Room of their "National Drug Control Strategy."

Within this strategy, there is much talk of plans to research the best way to limit the supply chain from China to Mexico to American drug users; however, there is no substance about how the Biden administration will accomplish this.

Most of the text regarding the supply chain of illicit drugs into the United States details plans to research other ways illegal drugs may be coming into the U.S. and helping other countries with their policy on drug control.

While Texas officials and border agents are begging for help and screaming, there is a national crisis; the Biden administration would like to spend money and resources researching how drugs are entering the country.

The White House shows an extensive list of foreign country relationships they would like to develop in assisting these countries in handling their country's problems with cartels and manufacturers. U.S. taxpayers will foot the bill.

The idea is to stop the drugs before they arrive in the United States. It is creative and may work in a perfect world; however, the United States can't even control its drug crisis within its borders, much less the countries supplying the United States with drugs and their problems. Also, those ideas will take time. Time we cannot afford.

Several countries won't even take Biden's calls at this point. Expecting to assist with drug policies in different countries appears to be an overreach from an administration that has shown little or no success in its own policies.

Biden's national drug strategy shows some promise in addressing addiction and making drug rehabilitation more accessible for Americans struggling with addiction.

Drug Enforcement Administration

In May of 2020, as the pandemic started gaining traction and borders were shut down, Uttam Dhillon of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Association was interviewed by NPR, saying this about the difference in drug smuggling pre-pandemic as opposed to during the pandemic,

"There's a perceived increase in police presence associated with the stay-at-home orders, you couple that with the border shutdowns, it makes it more difficult to move drugs north and money south."

-Uttam Dhillon, U.S. DEA

Dhillon also stated that he hoped "DEA and all of law enforcement" could learn from policies enforced during the pandemic and use these methods to keep drugs from coming into the United States after the pandemic.

"The challenge for DEA and all of the law enforcement is to learn from what was in place at the time during the pandemic and see if we can enhance that so that in the future we can keep these drugs from coming in,"

-Uttam Dhillon, U.S. DEA

He refers to the period when the borders were shut down due to Covid-19. Dhillon also added,

"That might include continuing heightened restrictions at ports of entry."

The Biden administration has not yet changed its mind about the decision to repeal Title 42.

Fentanyl Deaths in the U.S.

In 2021 over 100,000 Americans died of a fentanyl overdose. This number is a record high in our country. Fentanyl affects every social class and age group in the United States.

Even babies and children are dying from exposure to fentanyl from their parents, grandparents, and caregivers.

People who are not directly affected by someone within their network using fentanyl are subject to crimes committed by people using fentanyl.

It's not just fentanyl users who overdose. Many other drugs are testing positive for fentanyl, and people who don't use fentanyl are dying of fentanyl poisoning.

Bi-partisan support for border security.

Border security is becoming a hot topic, and Democrats are jumping on board because the mid-term elections are right around the corner.

Bidens failed policies may cost them their votes. Some are jumping ship regarding border safety and showing a more bi-partisan approach. At this point, it doesn't matter your political affiliation; the entire country needs to join the fight against fentanyl.

China supplies Mexico with the precursors (the substances used to make the drugs) required to manufacture and deliver lethal drugs to the United States.

In an interview with Fox News, former Special Agent of the Department of Justice, Agent Derek Maltz, said,

Mexican Cartels are taking advantage of weak border security; kids as young as 13-years-old are dying in their bedrooms with drugs obtained from social media.

In another Fox interview, Senator Cotton of Arkansas stated,

China and Mexico are in a war with the United States and are winning.

