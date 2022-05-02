Part 1: Parents find similarities in the deaths of their kids in Washington & Madison counties Missouri & want answers.

Missouri mothers want the federal government to investigate Madison & Washington County Sheriff's Departments. Mothers claim they are getting no assistance from the local government. They want the federal government to step in.

Mothers of dead and missing kids asking for D.C. to step in with Madison and Washington County Missouri Nick Youngson/The Blue Diamond Gallery

In almost all the cases, mothers claim missing evidence, inaccurate "cause of death" rulings, and Sherriff Departments that will not even take their calls.

A local pathologist's "cause of death" ruling has already been found inaccurate in three cases in the last few months. His name is Dr. Deidiker, and he's covered Missouri and Illinois and over 28 counties for more than 25 years. Recently, his rulings were challenged and found to be inaccurate in three different cases.

Moms whose children are missing and murdered in Madison and Washington County came together on Facebook and realized their children were with some of the same people or had similar suspicious circumstances when they died or went missing.

Family members of the deceased claimed his findings did not add up. Three families requested an outside autopsy for a second opinion. All three times, the results of the outside autopsy challenged his results.

Derontae Martin and Mikayla Jones were high school classmates in Park Hills and friends. They also died weeks apart in May 2021 under strange circumstances in Washington and Madison County, Missouri.

Dr. Jane Turner, a former pathologist for St. Louis, performed second autopsies on both.

Two deaths were ruled a suicide at James Wade's house in Fredricktown.

Derontae Martin, 19 years old.

1st pathology report submitted by Dr. Deidiker

The cause of death was ruled a "suicide."

Derontae died at the house of James Wade from a gunshot to the head.

James Wade called 911 and stated Derontae was upset about something and shot himself in his attic.

Martin's family obtained a second autopsy.

The cause of death was overturned by a jury and ruled "death by violence."

Derontae and Mikayla Jones were high school classmates in Park Hills and friends. They also died weeks apart in May 2021 under strange circumstances in Washington and Madison County, Missouri.

Derontae Martin's family found it strange that he was right-handed, and his right hand was in a full cast, but the bullet went through his left temple. Many things about his death did not add up. They obtained a second autopsy.

The second autopsy performed by Dr. Turner determined the gun had been fired from too far away to have been self-inflicted.

The Dr.'s findings in the Derontae Martin's case ended in an inquest hearing in which the determination of suicide was overturned. The "cause of death" was changed from "suicide" to "death by violence."

Derontae Martin's family is still waiting for someone from the Madison County Sherriff's Department to move forward with charges for his murder. Since the jury ruled to change the cause of death to "death by violence," nothing has progressed or changed in his case.

Nick Lowery, 20 years old

1st pathology report submitted by Dr. Deidiker

The cause of death was ruled a "suicide."

Nick died at the house of James Wade from a gunshot to the head.

James Wade stated Nick was upset about something and shot himself in his woods.

**The information obtained regarding Nick Lowery was obtained by groups on Facebook and podcasts as all other information on him is mysteriously hard to find.

Another death was ruled a "suicide" by Dr. Deidiker on James Wade's property. The man was Nick Lowery and he died from a gunshot wound to the head in 2014 at 20 years old. Nick was the father of James Wades granddaughter.

Wade claimed Nick was upset about something and walked into the woods, and he couldn't find him. A couple of days later, Nick was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head. It has been said by locals that "Nicks's family is afraid to speak because they will be kept from their grandchild." That information can not be confirmed.

Nothing ever happened in this case with the Madison County Sherriff's Department. The case was ruled a suicide and closed immediately.

Two girls overdose and die just a few months apart with the same man.

Mikayla Jones, 18 years old

1st pathology report submitted by Dr. Deidiker

The cause of death was ruled an "overdose."

Two men dumped Mikayla's body in a ditch.

The two men are Andrew Pierce and Ethan Civey.

Andrew Pierce's "girlfriend" died of an overdose when with him just a few months earlier.

The lead investigator, Detective Steven Rion, is friends with Ethan Civey’s mother.

Mikayla's family obtained a second autopsy.

The second autopsy stated the cause of death included "possible evidence of foul play," and while there were drugs in her system, it was not a lethal amount.

Mikayla And Derontae were high school classmates in Park Hills and died weeks apart in May 2021 under strange circumstances in Washington and Madison County's.

When Derontae died and she heard it called "suicide", Mikayla told her mom "she knew for a fact Derontae did not kill himself & that he was murdered." Within weeks Mikayla was dead too.

In part two of this series, we will cover another person who was witness to Derontaes death and is now missing.

Click here to follow Pink Politic for part 2 of this series.

Mikayla ran into a girl she knew of through mutual friends but had never hung out with before. She decided to hang out with her, and they had a car accident. Her name is Briley Brackett.

Mikayla made several calls trying to find a ride home and couldn't. Briley called two men to pick them up. Mikayla did not know the men.

Briley spent the evening posting videos to her "Only Fans Account" and made money off them, then left at 3 a.m. Mikayla was left there by her in the middle of the night. She was 18 years old, and Andrew was a 33-year-old alleged drug dealer.

When Mikayla's mom figured out who Mikayla was with, she contacted Briley. Briley told her that "Mikayla left town to be a stripper in Texas, and she was sure of it." Briley gave Mikayla's mom a story that didn't match anyone else's.

Mikayla was found dead in a ditch on May 20, 2021, 13 days later.

In the case of Mikayla Jones, Dr. Deidiker ruled her death was caused by "an overdose."

Adamant that something wasn't right and stories were not adding up, Jones' parents arranged a second autopsy. The second autopsy determined that Dr. Deidiker was partially correct about drugs being present in Mikayla's system; however, there was not a lethal dose of drugs in her system.

The second autopsy also found multiple contusions on her lower extremities and a fractured skull, which resulted in the second autopsy stating "possible evidence of foul play."

Deidiker left those facts out in the first autopsy and it was not consistent with the story of the men who dumped her.

Based on their statements of what happened, the men she was with were charged with abandoning a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Andrew claimed Mikayla slept in the bed with him, and he woke up, and she was dead. Both men admitted to dumping her body, but Mikayla's mom said their stories were questionable and she's never known her daughter to be on drugs.

“They not only dumped my daughter like trash, they trashed her phone, torched it, and threw it into the river.” -Stacie Jones

Mikayla's mother is accusing the Washington County Sheriff's Department of corruption, but Sherriff Zach Jacobsen said, "No evidence has pointed to murder so far."

Later, it was uncovered that the lead investigator, Detective Steven Rion, is known to be friends with Ethan Civey’s mother and was removed from the case due to this and for several other indiscretions.

Another girl died of an overdose three months prior and was the girlfriend of one of the men charged in Mikayla's case.

Andrew Pierce was in a relationship with Desiree Link the night she died in March 2021, just three months earlier.

But when Desiree overdosed, he called the police. It is unclear why he did not call the police when he says he "found Mikayla dead in the bed next to him."

On February 22nd, Desiree posted she was in a relationship with Andrew Pierce and tagged him in several posts. On March 4th, she turned 28 years old, and on March 29th, she was dead.

Desiree Link's death was ruled an overdose by Dr. Deidiker, and she died in an apartment she shared with Andrew in Potosi in Washington County.

Follow me for part three, and my exclusive interview with Jake Kirkpatrick's mom. Kelly Kirkpatrick claims her son Jake was murdered and that Dr. Deidiker ruled his death an overdose in Madison County Missouri.

Click here to follow Pink Politic for part 2 of this series.

Change comes from involvement, and involvement is easier than you think.

Click this link to email your senator and ask for help for the mothers of the missing in Washington and Madison County.

What are your thoughts on the situation in Washington and Madison County?