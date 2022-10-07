Highest Paid Premier League Players In 2022.

It's no secret that English footballers earn the highest salaries in the world, but who is the highest paid player in the Premier League? With each club earning hundreds of millions of dollars on TV, even the average Premier League footballer is making very good money compared to many of his contemporaries on the continent. However, here are the top 5 Premier League stars with the highest weekly wages* at the start of the 2022-23 season.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, £515,000).

Highest Paid EPL players 2022 Pictpicks

Ronaldo has been begging him to leave Manchester United all summer and we think Tin Haig wouldn't be upset if he did, but the 37-year-old remains the highest-paid player in the Premier League at £515,000 a week. It is not yet known if this will continue after the transfer window closes.

2- Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, £400,000).

Highest Paid EPL players 2022 Pictpicks

At £400,000, De Bruyne offers great value for the city. The midfielder can play football illegally in some parts of the southern hemisphere and became the best player of the season from June 21-22.

3- Erling Haaland (Manchester City, £375,000).

Highest Paid EPL players 2022 Pictpicks

Forget the disappointing overall advertising performance. Haaland would return to break the Premier League record, and City were fiercely competitive in European football to bring him to the FA. While it takes the average player a season to get used to, the 22-year-old, who earns £375,000 a week, has scored three goals in his first three Premier League games.

4. (Manchester United, £375,000).

David De Gea

Highest Paid EPL players 2022 Pictpicks

De Gea was the best goalkeeper in the Premier League for a week. Kepa Arizabalaga took second place with a relatively modest amount of £150,000. Manchester United's defense last year means winning everything. The longtime goalkeeper is determined to improve Manchester United this season. "I really hope we play better," he said in an interview with the Guardian. “Some of the games were confusing. It was painful and unacceptable. Sometimes you have to get up and feel the pain to keep going.”

5- Jadon Sancho (Manchester United, 350,000 pounds).

Highest Paid EPL players 2022 Pictpicks

Manchester United are expecting a huge return on their investment in Sancho this season, but he can certainly meet his needs... and the cool final give Liverpool hope that his second year will be different.

Sources : https://talksport.com/football/1107181/highest-paid-premier-league-players-man-city-haaland-ronaldo-de-bruyne-de-gea-sancho-varane-salah/ | https://www.spotrac.com/epl/rankings/ | https://boardroom.tv/highest-premier-league-salaries-wages-2022/