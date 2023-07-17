Seattle, WA

Seattle's Summer of Music: Discover the Top Festivals and Shows Happening Now

Greetings, fellow music lovers and adventurers! This week Seattle's vibrant music scene is bursting with colorful festivals and performances, each one an opportunity to immerse ourselves in an array of soundscapes. Whether you're a fan of soul-stirring chamber music, pulsating rock, or the mellow harmonies of bluegrass, you're in for a treat. Let's explore together the richly diverse musical offerings the city has to offer. Grab your calendars, because you're not going to want to miss a beat!

Seattle Chamber Music Society Summer Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZO6ki_0nSXDFed00
Photo byeverout

Join us this Summer, In-Person or Online, for the world’s best chamber music party! From 12 concerts in Benaroya’s Nordstrom Recital Hall, to 3 Concerts in the Park, 18 concerts aboard The Concert Truck, and the debut of Jazz@SCMS, our 2023 Summer Festival is our most ambitious yet!

Concerts, open rehearsals, receptions and celebrations, free pre-concert recitals and more make Seattle the world’s destination for chamber music the entire month of July. More details here.

Timber! Outdoor Music Festival Pre-Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBdjv_0nSXDFed00
Photo byeverout
  • Time: Wednesday, July 19, 5–8 pm
  • Location: REI South Lake Union (222 Yale Ave N Seattle, WA)

Don't miss the chance to gather as a community at the Timber Pre-party at REI's Flagship store in Seattle. There will be something here for everyone. Learn some festival camping hacks or try out a personal outfitting session from the REI experts. Visit with some of our favorite brands like Hoka, Brooks, and Quest Trails. Enjoy a cold NA beer from Athletic Brewing Company while you roast S'mores. Oh, and music! This wouldn't be a pre-party without a live set featuring Kate Dinsmore! We also have a special gift for you: a commemorative Miir insulated mug, only while supplies last! More details here.

4 Days of Aloha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38i7Lm_0nSXDFed00
Photo byeverout
  • Time: Every day, from July 20–23
  • Location: Esther Short Park (W. 8th & Columbia Vancouver, WA 98660)
  • Tickets: $8 - $75

Immerse yourself in Hawaiian culture at the '4 Days of Aloha', the largest Native Hawaiian event in the Pacific Northwest, acclaimed as SW Washington's Event of the Year. Revel in a four-day celebration featuring Kumu Hula-led workshops, live Hawaiian music, hula dancing, multicultural performances, delectable island cuisine, and a variety of retail vendors. Highlighted by performances from The Makaha Sons and EKOLU, this festival at Clark College and Esther Short Park encapsulates the true spirit of aloha. Proceeds support cultural programs under the Ke Kukui Foundation. More details here.

Japanese Garden Summer Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKyD6_0nSXDFed00
Photo byeverout

Join us for Garden Party - Festival for the Senses, the evening of music, art, Japanese food and drink in the lush and tranquil setting of the garden that will awaken your senses like never before! More details here.

BrodieNation Music Festival 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g529t_0nSXDFed00
Photo byeverout
  • Time: Every day, from July 20–23, 7–5 pm
  • Location: Club Tolt, 7330 Tolt River Rd NE Carnation, WA 98014
  • Tickets: $100 - $130

Join the 16th annual BrodieNation Music Festival at Club Tolt on the Tolt River, July 20-23. The 2023 lineup promises to be the most talented ever, featuring an unprecedented 49 acts. The festival is adding a third stage for the first time, Acoustic on the Rocks, showcasing Nashville's finest. With genres spanning from rock to country and a promise of more TBA, it's an extravaganza of music not to be missed. More details here.

Seafair Indian Days Powwow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49F51e_0nSXDFed00
Photo byeverout

Join the celebration at the 34th Annual Seafair Indian Days Powwow, hosted by the United Indians of All Tribes Foundation, from July 21-23. Experience rich culture through food, music, and dance at the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center. Open to the public for free, donations are welcomed to support the foundation's programs. Enjoy Family Night on Friday, and full-day festivities over the weekend. More details here.

Sequim Lavender Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8pqf_0nSXDFed00
Photo byeverout
  • Time: Every day, from July 21–23
  • Location: Carrie Blake Park, 202 N Blake Ave, Sequim, WA 98382

Join us as we celebrate all things lavender in the Lavender Capital of North America®, Sequim Washington. Enjoy live music, food and browse hundreds of vendors at the festival's street fair. Take a farm tour, pick your own lavender, watch on-farm demonstrations and take home a lavender treasure from our dozens of area farms. More details here.

Darrington Bluegrass Festival

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aBLOz_0nSXDFed00
Photo byeverout

Join the Darrington Bluegrass Festival 2023 from July 21-23 for a weekend of foot-stomping performances under the summer sky! Headliners include the Dave Adkins Band and Little Roy and Lizzy, alongside talented regional performers. The festival, more than just music, offers workshops, a Martin D28 guitar raffle, and vibrant vendor explorations. Held amidst stunning landscapes, it's a perfect backdrop for camping and music. Campgrounds open July 15th. A cherished tradition of music, community, and outdoors awaits! More details here.

