Tucson, AZ

Chase Davis: The Journey from U of A to the MLB Draft and Record Cardinals Contract

Pima Press Box

video by @News4TucsonKVOATV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dn5e8_0nSVeGQl00

Former University of Arizona outfielder Chase Davis expressed euphoria on his selection in the MLB Draft and transitioning into professional baseball. Reflecting on his experience, Davis detailed his journey from remaining undrafted in high school to flourishing at the University of Arizona. His focus on physical fitness and baseball mechanics resulted in a phenomenal season in 2023. Davis also highlighted his signing of contracts and his grounding in St. Loui where he is preparing to begin his MLB career.

Davis inked a full slot contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, worth $3,618,200, marking the largest signing bonus for a former U of A player. The contract was not just a reward for his excellent performance but also a promise to his determination to contribute to a future World Series victory. Looking ahead, Chase Davis remains resolute about his intentions - that he wants to be a part of an organization that values him.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] Chase Davis, Kiko Romero sign MLB contracts with Cardinals, Yankees

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Your AI-curated hub for the latest TV news across Tucson and beyond.

2K followers

More from Pima Press Box

Arizona State

Surviving the Heatwave: Latest from Arizona

In the face of dangerous heatwaves, Arizona has marshaled numerous heat relief facilities across the state. Centered in recreation areas and community centers, these facilities, such as the Chandler Recreation Center, offer free water and air conditioning. An ER doctor at Valleywise Health highlighted an uptick in heat-related illnesses this month. For citizens needing transport to these cooling hubs, free rides are accessible via helpline 211.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Pima Community College Softball Program to Hold Prospective Players ID Camp

The Pima Community College softball program is organizing an ID Camp on a Saturday at the Aztec Softball Field, a part of the Chapman Automotive Sports Complex at the Pima West Campus. The camp will run from morning until noon, where participants are required to bring their own gear. The cost of participation is $35, payable in cash or check, made out to "Pima Softball".

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Michael Turney Acquitted from Stepdaughter’s Presumed Murder, Leaves Phoenix Jail

Michael Turney, the stepfather of Alissa Turney, has been cleared of charges related to her presumed 2001 death and released from jail. Accused of second-degree murder, Turney was acquitted due to what prosecutors deemed a lack of substantial evidence, allowing his release.

Read full story
Pima County, AZ

Affordable Dental Services in Mexico Attracts U.S. Residents: A Look Into Dr. Jose Valenzuela's Dental Implant Center

Leading the Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry Center in Los Algodones, Mexico, Dr. Jose Valenzuela has been attracting U.S. residents with the affordable, multi-specialty dental services his center provides. Intricate dental procedures are conducted on-site, saving patients time and inconvenience. These services range from oral surgery, cosmetic procedures, to notably, dental implants, ensuring comprehensive care for patients' diverse needs.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Visitor Recuperating After Bison Goring at Yellowstone National Park

A woman from Phoenix, Arizona is recovering in the hospital after a bison goring incident at Yellowstone National Park. The woman, aged 47, was strolling in a field with a companion when they encountered a pair of bisons and attempted to leave the area.

Read full story

Arizona Coyotes Bolster Squad with Strategic Signings

The Arizona Coyotes have instigated an exciting reshaping of their lineup, signing five notable players in the past week. Their acquisition strategy focused on enhancing their forward line and defense, aiming to increase the team's depth and versatility for the upcoming season. The signings include two forwards and a pair of defensemen.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

A Destructive Monsoon Storm Rips off Roof in Tucson: A Wake-up Call for Residents

During an experimental monsoon event in Tucson, Arizona, resident David Larson was taken aback as his rooftop was effortlessly stripped away. Residing in a house off Swan and River for the last 20 years, David, now in his 50s, had had no previous experiences of such a tempestuous storm. The ferocity of the storm manifested within moments, shattering Larson's tranquil evening with a sudden gush of wind, followed by torrential rainfall and hail, which led to his roof being partially torn off.

Read full story
2 comments
Pima County, AZ

Southeastern Arizona Braces for Combination of Excessive Heat and Thunderstorms

Southeastern Arizona is set for a blistering week as it anticipates daily highs reaching between 110° and 112° in Eastern Pima County's hottest regions, coupled with a persistent risk of thunderstorms. The current heat warning has been extended until 10 p.m. Friday, as the combination of excessive heat and thunderstorms is expected to prevail throughout the week.

Read full story
5 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Grapples with Fatal Police Shooting, Rising Heat Illnesses, and Water Scarcity Concerns

Phoenix saw a tragic police-involved shooting amid a hit-and-run investigation that resulted in the fatality of the suspected individual. As per recent reports, a severe heatwave assailing the city has led to skyrocketing heat-related illnesses, overloading hospital emergency rooms. During this crisis, doctors are resorting to innovative treatments like using a raft-like device filled with ice and administering intravenous fluids to lower patients' body temperatures and combat dehydration.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Phoenix, Nearby I-10 and Jefferson Street

A police confrontation along the railroad tracks near I-10 and Jefferson Street ended fatally on Monday night. The incident began with a hit-and-run investigation and took an unfortunate turn after the suspect pulled out a weapon and pointed at the officers.

Read full story
Tempe, AZ

Arizona State University Hockey Joins the National Collegiate Hockey Conference

Arizona State University's (ASU) hockey team has announced their decision to join the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) for the 2024-25 season. This change marks a significant advancement for the program, which has flourished since its inception at the university in 1983, and comes after a successful ninth NCAA season played independently.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Dramatic Start of Tucson Monsoon 2023 With Widespread Power Outages and Havoc

Late afternoon, Tucson city and its larger metropolitan area experienced the maiden thunderstorms of the Monsoon 2023, marked by robust rainfall, forceful winds, and hail both pea-sized and as large as marbles. The storm’s severity caused power lines and trees to fall, leading to blackouts affecting more than 13,500 customers. The motorways were greatly impacted due to power cut-offs affecting essential infrastructures like street lights - a situation that is compromising safety.

Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

Tucson-Born Security Chief Leads U.S. Safety Efforts at FIFA Women's World Cup

As the FIFA Women's World Cup beckons, a Tucson native takes on the mantle of ensuring security, stepping into the spotlight with a critical role. The high-stakes football tournament will see the expertise of Michael Davidson, a Saguaro High graduate, safeguarding the U.S. Women's National team, fans, and staff. Davidson serves as the World Cup security coordinator with the Diplomatic Security Service, a branch of the U.S. State Department, bringing 17 years of experience to the table.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

University of Arizona Praises Clancy Shields as Men's Tennis Coach, Extends Contract till 2028

Clancy Shields, a celebrated leader of University of Arizona's Men's Tennis program, has demonstrated his commitment to the Wildcats by securing another contract extension keeping him in charge through 2028. Over the course of Shields' prominent seven-year tenure with the institution, he adeptly navigated the Wildcats to rise among the top-tier Pac-12 teams.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

SAACA Brings Back Salsa, Tequila, & Taco Challenge: Tucson's Culinary Showdown Returns with a Twist

The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance (SAACA) is reviving the Salsa, Tequila, & Taco Challenge for the first time since 2019. The 10th edition of the competition will be held at the Hilton El Conquistador. The event will host over 30 participants, including some of Tucson’s top chefs, mixologists, and culinary businesses. These participants will compete for the title of best salsa, tequila, and taco in Southern Arizona, as attendees and local celebrity judges vote for their favorites.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Violent Monsoon Wreaks Havoc in Tucson: Property Destruction, Flooding, and Widespread Power Outages

A brutal monsoon wrought significant destruction in Tucson, particularly within the Foothills area, ripping apart homes and toppling street lights and power poles. Amidst the chaos, the storm decimated a long-standing home in a matter of minutes, taking the roof in its wake and causing massive indoor flooding with water levels reaching window height. The homeowner, a seasoned Tucsonant, bore witness to the rapid devastation, describing it as the most ferocious storm he'd ever encountered.

Read full story
Pima County, AZ

Local Pizzeria Powers Through Outage, Community Spirit High Amidst Storm Aftermath

A recent storm prompted wide-scale power outages in businesses situated at the Swan and Sunrise intersection, some of those affected were national chains such as Safeway and CVS at the Sunrise Village Shopping Center. Amidst this difficulty, local pizzeria was able to persist, their operations enduring thanks to a wood-fired oven.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Extreme Weather Supercharges Tucson Monsoon Season, Leads to Power Outages

Extreme weather has severely battered Tucson, leaving hundreds of households powerless. The Monsoon 2023 season, anxiously anticipated by locals, has brought heavy rainstorms along with reduced visibility due to the potential for blowing dust. The storm trajectory is northwest, impacting areas such as Casas Adboes and Oro Valley with significant rainfall, while downtown Tucson and the airport are also recipients of this drastic weather event.

Read full story
1 comments
Arizona State

Heatwave Impacts, Energy Milestones, and Fatal Crash Updates: Revised July 17 Headlines

Unprecedented heat has led to tragedy and record-breaking energy consumption across Arizona. Extreme conditions may be behind the tragic death of a 73-year-old man found deceased after his bicycle had a flat tire in the Sun City Festival area. Moreover, Arizona Public Service (APS) revealed record-breaking energy demand over the weekend, with a significant peak of over 8,000 megawatts.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Tucson Neighborhood Reeling After Party Ends in Shooting

A neighborhood in Tucson, Arizona is struggling to recover after a house party spiraled into a terrifying episode of violence. The unrest unfolded during the early hours in a cul-de-sac on North Monmouth Court, an area known for its tranquility, leaving a community in shock.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy