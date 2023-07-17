Chase Davis: The Journey from U of A to the MLB Draft and Record Cardinals Contract

video by @News4TucsonKVOATV

Former University of Arizona outfielder Chase Davis expressed euphoria on his selection in the MLB Draft and transitioning into professional baseball. Reflecting on his experience, Davis detailed his journey from remaining undrafted in high school to flourishing at the University of Arizona. His focus on physical fitness and baseball mechanics resulted in a phenomenal season in 2023. Davis also highlighted his signing of contracts and his grounding in St. Loui where he is preparing to begin his MLB career.

Davis inked a full slot contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, worth $3,618,200, marking the largest signing bonus for a former U of A player. The contract was not just a reward for his excellent performance but also a promise to his determination to contribute to a future World Series victory. Looking ahead, Chase Davis remains resolute about his intentions - that he wants to be a part of an organization that values him.

