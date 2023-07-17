Tucson Shooting Investigation Underway Following Late-Night House Party Disturbance

video by @News4TucsonKVOATV
A late-night house party turned into a crime scene in the early hours on Tucson's northwest side, near Overton and Shannon. Residents were awoken by gunshots and scenes of party-goers fleeing the location. Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to distress calls around 2:30 AM where they discovered an injured victim."
"Upon reaching the location, it was observed that the victim, who was quickly taken to the Oro Valley Hospital, had non-life-threatening injuries. A local resident came forward about what they witnessed, stating, '2:45 or so in the morning I heard a bunch of screaming.' Further investigations into the incident are ongoing, and the public anticipates more information about the situation to unfold soon.
This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video above for verification and additional information. Learn more.
