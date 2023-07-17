Tucson Shooting Investigation Underway Following Late-Night House Party Disturbance

video by @News4TucsonKVOATV

A late-night house party turned into a crime scene in the early hours on Tucson's northwest side, near Overton and Shannon. Residents were awoken by gunshots and scenes of party-goers fleeing the location. Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to distress calls around 2:30 AM where they discovered an injured victim."

"Upon reaching the location, it was observed that the victim, who was quickly taken to the Oro Valley Hospital, had non-life-threatening injuries. A local resident came forward about what they witnessed, stating, '2:45 or so in the morning I heard a bunch of screaming.' Further investigations into the incident are ongoing, and the public anticipates more information about the situation to unfold soon.