Phoenix Crisis: Wildfires, Tragedy, and the Turnaround in Rent Trends

Phoenix, Arizona, is managing an array of incidents. A wildfire, referred to as the Flying V fire, having started within White River, has created havoc by burning around 700 acres, shutting down traffic on US-60 near Globe. Despite no structures being threatened, containment efforts remain fruitless. Astonishingly, the fire was unintentionally ignited by human activity. The city was further disrupted by an intoxicated driver who struck a group of people in her SUV near 35th Avenue and Grand, leading to one fatality and multiple injured people. The suspect is currently under custody.

Meanwhile, a minor nitrogen tank leakage in Sun City West at a surgery center caused a few individuals to report symptoms such as nausea and dizziness. Two of those affected required hospitalization. In another fire incident at a north Phoenix home, a toddler and an elderly man suffered smoke inhalation injuries. The family is now receiving aid from a crisis team while the cause of the fire is under investigation.

In terms of consumer trends, as summer temperatures rise, Phoenix residents are learning ways to cool their homes without drastically increasing their energy costs. The U.S. Energy Department suggests avoiding radiant heat gain and maintaining appliances to prevent overheating.

Phoenix has also seen a delay in the rise in rents. According to a recent study, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Phoenix has now almost fallen to $1,200, indicating a slight fall from the previous month and a significant drop of 4.4% from the previous year. However, Rent.com reported a sharper and faster rent fall in the Greater Phoenix area among the nation’s 50 largest metro areas with a 6.73% decrease year-over-year.

[1] Toddler, man hospitalized after Phoenix house fire

[2] 3-year-old boy, 75-year-old man hospitalized after house fire in north Phoenix

[3] Rent fell faster over last year in metro Phoenix than anywhere else in US

