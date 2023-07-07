Proposition 411 Rescue: Tucson's Worst Roadways Get Top Priority for Repairs

video by @kgun9

Tucson residents might view their city's poorly maintained roads in a new light. Thanks to Proposition 411 funding, these streets, long plagued by potholes and overdue maintenance, are receiving urgent attention. The worst-affected neighborhoods are given top priority in a scheme that some residents find 'curiously refreshing.'

Proposition 411, a half-cent sales tax increase approved by voters, is finally bringing relief to locals yearning for better streetscape. However, this progress is seen by some as delayed. As Tucson's city and county governments together embark on significant road rejuvenation efforts, residents can expect smoother rides and more attractive neighborhoods in the near future.