Community Mourns Loss of Committed Philanthropist: Dalton Lee

Dalton Lee, a revered member of the local community and selfless volunteer, tragically passed away in a work-related incident while aiding a non-profit organization. The 35-year-old owner of a family HVAC company was installing an air conditioning unit at Spreading Threads Clothing Bank when a crane wire mistakenly touched a live power line, leading to his fatal electrocution. The incident is still under review.

Michelle Wright, the co-founder of Spreading Threads, shared her shock and grief over the incident, remembering Dalton Lee as a dedicated family man who was not only an employee but also deeply committed to the cause of the non-profit. While the community comes together in this time of tragedy, plans are in place to remember Lee, possibly dedicating a part of the building to his memory. Fundraising efforts to support Lee's family have already begun on GoFundMe.

