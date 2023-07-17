Bookmark this Complete Guide to The Canal Fest of the Tonawandas and Don't Miss a Thing!

Canal Fest of the Tonawandas, which was initially announced to be on hiatus for summer 2023 for rebranding and possibly returning in 2024 with a shorter duration and different vendor makeup, has reversed its decision.

The original decision to postpone the event was primarily due to financial hurdles. The Canal Fest Corp. leadership, a 15-member board, needs to raise approximately $200,000 each year to cover the festival's costs, including insurance, payments to both cities, entertainment, and the parade, among other expenses.

Luckily finally this year's Canal Fest has begun! The festival will now be held this summer, from July 16-23, 2023. This article sorts out the entire Canal Festival process, maps, and noteworthy events, so add it to your bookmarks and keep it handy!

Locations of specific Events

The MAP below shows locations of specific Events happening throughout the 8-days of Canal Fest.

Photo by canalfest.org

Participating Member Organization

This MAP shows specific locations of each participating Member Organization and just one of their many food items available during Canal Fest. As well as locations of some of our Sponsors.

Photo by canalfest.org

Parade

Everyone get your chairs ready!! Our favorite Parade kicks off at 6:30pm on July 18th. It still start at the corner of Grove and Minerva.

Photo by facebook.com/tntcanalfest

Live music

Is there a favorite artist or band on this list? Come enjoy live music together!

Photo by canalfest.org

If you want to know exactly what's going on each day, check out the pictures below and have fun!

July 16

Photo by canalfest.org

July 17

Photo by canalfest.org

July 18

Photo by canalfest.org

July 19

Photo by canalfest.org

July 20

Photo by canalfest.org

July 21

Photo by canalfest.org

July 22

Photo by canalfest.org

July 23

Photo by canalfest.org

Welcome to the Canal Fest of the Tonawandas in 2023, a celebration that marks our triumphant return following the turbulent era of the Covid-19 pandemic. As we emerge from the darkness, the spirit of unity and resilience permeates the air, infusing every inch of our festival with an unparalleled sense of joy and togetherness!



