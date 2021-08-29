4 Brunch spots to check out in Kenner

Rachel Park/Unsplash

KENNER, LA - Brunch offers a midday dining option when you are too hungry for a light breakfast yet still not ready for a heavy lunch. The following list highlights restaurants suitable for brunch-goers in Kenner.

1. Daisy Duke Diner

2244 Veterans Hwy Kenner, LA 70062 - (504) 470-2400

Daisy Duke is best known for its award-winning Bloody Mary that goes perfectly with Cajun cuisine and southern dining experience. The restaurant also offers several brunch sandwiches, such as Diner Delight Sandwich, Brunch Burger, and BLT. You can order their breakfast menu like Chicken & Waffles, Center-Cut Pork Chop, and Country Fried Steak all day long as well.

2. Le Petit Cafe Coffee House

337 W Esplanade Ave Kenner, LA 70065 - (504) 443-3720

Le Petit was established mainly as a coffee house in 1994. The owner, Phyllis Petit, soon added more breakfast items and pastries to the menu. Some of the customers' favorites are Banana Fritters, French Toast, Denver, and Pain Perdue. Paired with delicious iced coffee, this place can be a great brunch spot with large windows and outside seating.

3. Reginelli's Pizzeria

817 W Esplanade Ave Suite F Kenner, LA 70065 - (504) 712-6868

Reginelli's Pizzeria serves a range of pizzas, gourmet salads, sandwiches, and baked pasta. Some of their specialty pizzas are Reginelli Gumbo, Saltimbocca, Chicken Pesto, and Fresconon. You can also order Detroit-style pizza, sandwiches like Muffaletta and Hummus Pitaco, and fresh greens like Avocado & Asparagus Salad.

4. Dots Diner - Williams Blvd.

2239 Williams Blvd Kenner, LA 70062 - (504) 441-5600

Dots Diner has specialized in fresh and affordable home-cooked food since 1996. Their brunch options include a variety of Sandwiches, Grilled Hashbrowns, Grits, and Specialty Omelets. The Big Dot Breakfast Platter will keep you full as it consists of two eggs, bacon, sausage patties, pancakes, hash browns, grits, and toast.

