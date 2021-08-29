Top 8 Turtle Soups in New Orleans (part 2)

Jay Wennington/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Turtle soup is one of the must-try cuisines when visiting New Orleans. Cooked with French culinary techniques, the soup is often thick and flavorful. The following list provides even more popular restaurants in New Orleans that feature turtle soup on their menu.

5. Galatoire's Restaurant

209 Bourbon Street New Orleans, LA 70130 - (504)5252021

This fifth-generation family restaurant has preserved the restaurant's culinary customs and reservation statutes across the decades. Galatoire's Turtle Soup au Sherry is made of turtle, trinity, tomatoes, veal stock medium brown roux, and sherry.

6. Arnaud's French 75 Bar

813 Rue Bienville New Orleans, LA 70195 - (504)523-5433

Arnaud's is proud to serve classic Creole cuisine and a beautiful dining experience in the heart of the French Quarter. The restaurant also has a regular schedule for Jazz Brunch, from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. every Sunday. You can enjoy a bowl of turtle soup for dinner and brunch.

7. Muriel's Jackson Square

801 Chartres St New Orleans, LA 70116 - (504)568-1885

Guests at Muriel's can choose to have a vibrant street-side lunch on the first floor or an intimate dining experience on the second floor. The dinner menu features Fontana's West End Turtle Soup as part of the appetizer options. The turtle soup is available to order by itself or a set of a three-course meal.

8. Court of Two Sisters

613 Royal St. New Orleans LA 70130 - (504)522.7261

The property gains its name when two ladies of aristocratic Creole family opened a high-end clothing shop in 1886. The Fein Family later acquired the spot and turned it into a restaurant known worldwide for its daily Jazz Brunch and an open-air courtyard. Both the dinner and brunch menu features Turtle Soup au Sherry.

